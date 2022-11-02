Stacking Up The Notre Dame Offense And The Clemson Defense

If Notre Dame (5-3) is going to pull off the big upset over the 4th-ranked Clemson Tigers (8-0) the Fighting Irish offense will need to play much better than it has all season. Clemson's success has been primarily driven by its defense, and the Notre Dame offense has been the primary culprit in the team's three losses.

Let's take a look at how the Irish offense stacks up against Clemson on paper.

Notre Dame Rush Offense vs Clemson Rush Defense

Advantage: Clemson

If you look at the season long numbers Clemson holds a huge advantage over the Irish ground game, but if you look at the five most recent games the Notre Dame offense has closed the gap. It's still advantage Clemson on paper, but it's a much more competitive matchup.

Clemson has shut down the run game of every opponent except Florida State. The Seminoles rushed for 206 yards, but 139 of those yards came in the first half. Florida State didn't get the ball in the second half until they were down 31-14, which limited their ability to run the football. FSU only ran the ball 11 times in the second half (67 yards) after 23 carries in the first half.

Outside of that the Clemson run defense has been dominant. Every other opponent has been held to 125 yards or less, and four opponents were held to fewer than 75 yards on the ground.

Clemson's combination of outstanding line play and athleticism at linebacker to shut down the opposition ground game. But it's worth noting that Florida State is the only offense Clemson faced that ranks in the Top 50 in rushing offense. Syracuse ranked 59th, Wake Forest ranks 83rd, Georgia Tech ranks 96th, NC State ranks 100th and Louisiana Tech ranks 131st.

Notre Dame ground game struggled out of the gate, with the offense averaging just 117.7 yards and 3.3 yards per carry on the ground in the first three games. Notre Dame broke out in the win over North Carolina, racking up 287 rushing yards. That began a stretch where the Irish racked at least 223 rushing yards in four of its next five games.

The Irish have averaged 228 rushing yards and 4.9 yards per carry in the last five games. For context, if that was their season-long average it would rank the offense 10th in rushing yards and 32nd in yards per attempt. Notre Dame has had two running backs (Logan Diggs, Audric Estime) go over 100 rushing yards this season, and Chris Tyree has had two games with over 100 yards of total offense.

Notre Dame Pass Offense vs Clemson Pass Defense

Advantage: Clemson

The run game battle is strength on strength, while the pass game matchup is weakness on weakness. Notre Dame's pass game has struggled for all but two games this season, while the Clemson pass defense has struggled for much of the season. It has improved in recent games, but Clemson's Achilles heel this season has been its inability to stop the opposition pass game.

Clemson gave up 311 yards to Louisiana Tech and 337 yards (11.6 YPA) against Wake Forest. The inability to defend downfield throws played a huge role in Wake Forest charging back in the second half and sending that game into overtime. In its last five games, the Tigers have allowed 10 touchdowns through the air while picking off just two passes.

The Tigers have improved in recent games, however. After giving up 267.8 yards per game in the first four games, Clemson has held its last four opponents to just 221.5 yards per game and just 5.6 yards per attempt. The pass rush has played a big role, with Clemson racking up 14 sacks during the recent stretch after registering just eight sacks in the first four games.

Clemson's secondary has also played better, but it has benefitted by playing a stretch of mediocre pass offenses. Clemson's last four opponents ranked 31st (Florida State), 65th (Boston College), 74th (Syracuse) and 77th (NC State) in passing yards per game.

Notre Dame's pass offense isn't any better than those teams. After two outstanding performances in wins over North Carolina and BYU, quarterback Drew Pyne has struggled mightily in his last three starts. Pyne averaged just 157.3 yards per game and 6.4 yards per attempt in his last three starts.

He has weapons, including the nation's to tight end (Michael Mayer), and the line has given him time, but Pyne's decision making and ball placement have been issues. He'll need to be on top of his game if the Irish are going to move the ball and have a chance to win this contest.

Arguably the best player vs player matchups of the game will be the battle between Notre Dame's talented young tackles - Joe Alt and Blake Fisher - and Clemson's deep and talented defensive end rotation, which is led by likely first round pick Myles Murphy.

Notre Dame Scoring Offense vs Clemson Scoring Defense

Advantage: Clemson

The third down, red zone and turnover rankings are all very close, and neither team holds much of an advantage. Clemson gets the edge here for simple reasons, teams don't score on them and don't move the ball overly effectively, while Notre Dame has struggled to score points and move the ball effectively.

The 41-point outburst against Syracuse is misleading, as Notre Dame had a defensive touchdown, and another touchdown covered just two yards thanks to a blocked punt. Notre Dame's offense managed just 27 points, marking the third straight Power 5 game that the offense has failed to get to 30 points. In fact, Notre Dame has topped 30+ points on offense in just one of its six games against Power 5 (or soon to be Power 5 in BYU's case) games this season.

Clemson's defense hasn't been as dominant as I expected it to be, but it still ranks in the Top 30 in scoring defense, total defense and yards allowed per play. Notre Dame, on the other hand, doesn't rank in the Top 50 in any of those categories.

