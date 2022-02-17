Notre Dame's Staff Is Complete, Now It's Time To Get To Work

Marcus Freeman finally has his staff complete, so now its time for the Notre Dame staff to really get to work on the most important tasks

It took over two months to complete, but Marcus Freeman has put together his first full coaching staff at Notre Dame. Freeman seems quite happy with the group he put together, and his focus was on the end game, not the time it took to get there.

"I did not want to rush this, I wanted to get the right people and there was no timetable on what that was to get the right people," Freeman said when announcing his full staff. "I felt like we did. We got a tremendous amount of energy, of great educators, of great recruiters, of great people, people that love young people and that are willing to coach and lead them as their own.

"The only standard that I had was, 'Hey, I want to make sure that we get great recruiters,'" continued Freeman. "But ultimately, bring in guys that care about these young people because these young people are going to be the reason why we have success .... that's kind of how this whole thing came about."

On paper this looks like an outstanding class, and I've gone on record as stating that Freeman nailed his first attempt at putting a staff together. This has the look of a staff filled with excellent teachers, strong recruiters and even more important, quality men.

There's a great deal of excitement among Notre Dame fans I interact with on a daily basis, and for good reason. For that excitement to last, however, this staff must now get to work. The goals are the same, develop a program that can go toe to toe with anyone in the country on a consistent basis, develop quality young people that are ready to thrive on and off the field, and not just compete for championships, but win them.

Do that and the excitement will continue, Freeman will become a legend and the coaches on staff will eventually go onto become highly coveted when other schools look to build their own championship programs.

So what does getting to work look like for this staff? What are the immediate tasks that can be accomplished over the next several months that will put this staff in position to build a program that is capable of going into Columbus the first weekend of the season and coming away with a victory. And then follow that up with more wins, and going into November in the race for the College Football Playoff.

That's just the beginning, there is plenty of work to be done now that also puts the staff in position to build a program that takes another big jump in 2023 and beyond.

Here's the most important tasks for the staff as a whole and individually.

STAFF AS A WHOLE

1. Keep the current 2023 class together - Notre Dame has the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the 2023 cycle, and it's not really close at this point. A key to future success is keeping that class in tact. This is especially true for defensive end Keon Keeley and safety Peyton Bowen, the two players that could be toughest to keep in the class.

2. Add onto the 2023 class with similar talent - Notre Dame is closing the gap with the 2023 class, but just how much will be determined by keeping the current recruits and then adding onto it with similar top players. On offense that means landing Dante Moore at quarterback, landing some of the top-level receivers that are on the board and hauling in another top offensive line class. On defense it means adding at least one more top defensive lineman and then continuing to recruit top-level secondary players.

3. More passion please - Notre Dame has not always been the team that sent out on Saturdays and played with the most passion, the most intensity and fire. That begins in the offseason, it must manifest in practice and the weight room, and the Irish need to put a highly confident team that loves playing together. It doesn't just happen on its own, or because you have good leadership at the player level. There must be a plan in place that begins at the top, is carried out by each assistant coach and is built into how the team goes about everything it does.

4. Be more physical - In recent seasons the Irish were often the most talented team on the field, but far too frequently they were not the most physical team on the field. Like playing with passion or playing with great technique, being the most physical team doesn't happen on its own. There must be an emphasis from the top down on never getting out-worked, never getting out-hit, and everyone must adopt the mentality that Notre Dame will always be the baddest team on the field.

5. Fundamentals must become a great priority - Notre Dame wasn't an overly technically sound team last season, or in prior seasons. Whether it was the offensive line, the wide receivers, assignment mistakes in the front seven, footwork issues on the secondary or tackling, Notre Dame has a much greater level of technical precision that must be pursued, developed and demanded.

COACHING PRIORITIES

Freeman will be judged by the program's big picture success, and he'll be judged by the ability to get the aspects discussed above and below to manifest on the field. Here's what the other coaches need to do to get the program rolling. At the end of the day Freeman will get the majority of the praise and blame, but everyone on staff plays a very, very important role.

Harry Hiestand - Notre Dame's line hasn't played with the necessary technique, physicality or assignment correctness needed to play to its potential. Notre Dame can't be the most physical football team each week when its offensive line plays like it did for much of the last four years. Hiestand can and must fix that immediately, and getting the line back to being a fundamentally sound unit is a key part of that.

If the 2022 line looks like what we became accustomed to seeing from Hiestand units during his previous tenure this line will be among the nation's best and the Irish ground attack will get much, much better.

Chansi Stuckey - Stuckey has just one year as a full-time coach under his belt and he's being tasked with improving what I feel was the team's biggest weakness from a technical standpoint in recent seasons. Notre Dame's wideouts struggled with the most basic aspects of receiver play and Stuckey needs to fix that, immediately. He inherits a unit with talent, but if they don't learn to play the game the right way they will continue to show up small in big games.

Deland McCullough, Gerad Parker - In many ways the task for McCullough and Parker is to keep doing what the previous coaches at their position did. Where I think both can bring value is from their experience is other systems. If they can help Tommy Rees build on what has already been established it will play a role in the offense taking the next step as a program.

Al Washington - You could say the same thing about Washington, but I actually think there is definitely another level that the defensive line can and must get to. Washington needs to get Isaiah Foskey and Jayson Ademilola to their top level. Both can continue improving aspects of their game, with Ademilola needing to better at finishing at the ball and Foskey has to expand his pass rushing repertoire.

Where Washington has an important task is getting the younger, less experienced or less productive players like Rylie Mills, Jacob Lacey, Gabriel Rubio, Aidan Keanaaina, Jason Onye and the incoming freshmen (Tyson Ford, Aiden Gobaira) to be productive parts of the 2022 team.

Mike Mickens - There are three very important tasks for Mickens, and two of them kind of go hand in hand. Task number one is helping Cam Hart go from being the talented but raw cornerback he was in 2021 to being a consistently elite cornerback in 2022. The tools are there, but Hart must put in the work and Mickens must have a plan and give him the instruction to get to that point.

His second and third tasks will go together to some degree, and those two tasks include getting much better production and play from the second cornerback and getting the young players (Ryan Barnes, Philip Riley, Chance Tucker, Benjamin Morrison, Jaden Mickey) ready to compete and play in 2022. Whether it's getting Clarence Lewis or TaRiq Bracy to play at a higher level, or getting the young players in position to beat them out, the obvious reality is that cornerback play in 2022 and beyond must get a lot better.

Chris O'Leary - O'Leary did a good job getting quality safety play after Kyle Hamilton went down, but the unit must get better. Getting transfer Brandon Joseph to quickly adapt to a new system and new teammates is a must, getting Ramon Henderson to take his technical game to another level and become a more productive player is key, and getting veterans Houston Griffith and DJ Brown to perform at a higher level is also an important task.

The wildcard is Xavier Watts. If he stays at safety, and I anticipate he will, Watts has the tools to be a very disruptive safety, but O'Leary needs to harness that talent and get Watts to become the impact player his talent should dictate. That's quite a task for such a young coach, but O'Leary has shown the potential to be a top safeties coach.

Tommy Rees - Rees won't be coaching with one hand tied behind his back in 2022, which means its up to him now to do what it takes to get the offense to become a more consistently dominant offense. Rees wants a strong run game, something he didn't have in 2022, which should boost the offense. Expanding the play-action and RPO game is key for Rees, and getting his units to start off better than they did last season are very important keys for the talented young assistant.

Of course, no task is greater for Rees than getting sophomore quarterback Tyler Buchner ready to seize hold of the job and then get him to turn his immense potential into matching production.

Al Golden - Golden inherits a great situation, but my two top tasks for him are making this a much better tackling defense than it has been the last three seasons and improving the run defense.

Brian Mason - Notre Dame had a very conservative special teams in recent seasons, one that often came up short in big moments. Mason needs to create a move aggressive, impactful special teams that is at its best in the biggest moments.

