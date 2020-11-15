Stats that matter, highlights and photos from the Notre Dame win over Boston College

STATS THAT MATTER

** Notre Dame has now won 14 straight games, which is now the highest mark of the Brian Kelly tenure. The previous high was 13, which began with Notre Dame’s Citrus Bowl victory in 2017 and carried over into the 2018 season, when the Irish went 12-0 during the regular season.

** Notre Dame’s 561 yards on offense was its most since an Oct. 5, 2019 victory over Bowling Green (573)

** The 7.6 yards per play was the second highest of the season (Florida State). Irish had just one play of more than 30 yards, which makes that number even more impressive.

** Notre Dame had 278 rushing yards, its third highest total of the season. First time since 2017 that Notre Dame had at least 200 rushing yards in a six out of eight games stretch. The team’s 5.9 yards per rush was also the third best of the season.

** Quarterback Ian Book completed 74.1% of his passes in the win, his best mark since the Oct. 5, 2019 victory over Bowling Green (80%). His 10.5 yards per attempt was his highest total of the season and his 14.1 yards per completion was the second highest total of the season (18.8 vs. Pitt). Book’s 198.79 passer rating was also his highest mark of the season, as was his 85 rushing yards, which led the team.

** Wide receiver Ben Skowronek had three touchdown receptions in the victory, the highest single-game output of his career. It tied for the third best all-time mark at Notre Dame, and it’s something that has happened three times during Brian Kelly’s tenure (Will Fuller in 2015, Fuller in 2014, Michael Floyd in 2011). Only Chase Claypool (4 vs. Navy, 2019) and Maurice Stovall (4 vs. BYU, 2005) had more in a single game.

** Notre Dame went 4-8 on third-down against the Eagles, marking the sixth time in eight games the Irish have gone at least 50% on third-down. That ties the 2017 team for the most in a single season under Brian Kelly.

** Notre Dame’s had the ball for 12:49 in the fourth quarter.

** Notre Dame’s 3 turnovers was its worst output of the season. All 3 were fumbles, which tied the most in a game under Kelly, something that has happened four times, with the last time being last November against Virginia Tech.

** Notre Dame committed 8 penalties for 69 yards, both the highest totals of the season.

** The Irish defense allowed 15.1 yards per completion, which tied for the most this season (Clemson). It marks the second straight week the defense allowed an opponent to go over 15.0 yards per catch.

** Notre Dame held BC to just 85 rushing yards, which extends the current stretch to five straight games without allowing an opponent to rush for at least 100 yards. The previous best mark under Kelly was just three, which happened in 2017 and in 2012.

** For perspective, from 2014 to 2016 the Irish defense held just six opponents to less than 100 yards … combined.

** Sixth-year safety Shaun Crawford set career highs with 9 tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss.

** The Irish defense broke up 6 passes, which tied for the highest mark of the season, something the defense did in each of the season’s first three games.

HIGHLIGHTS

PHOTO GALLERY

37 Gallery 37 Images

