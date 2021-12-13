Stay or Go: Notre Dame DE Isaiah Foskey Has A Tough Decision To Make

Notre Dame had one of the nation's best defensive line this seasons, and the top players from that unit have tough NFL decisions to make. We already discussed defensive tackle Jayson Ademilola, but edge Isaiah Foskey also has a tough decision.

Foskey racked up 10 sacks this season, his first as a starter, and his God-given talent will make him a very high draft pick some day. The question remains, however, will that be the 2022 or the 2023 NFL Draft? I have some thoughts on that.

THE CASE FOR STAYING

There are a number of reasons for Foskey to stay, and some key reasons for him to leave. Let's first look at the reason Foskey should come back to Notre Dame in 2022.

Deep Edge Class - One reality that will have a huge impact on Foskey's draft stock this year is the absolutely deep and loaded edge class that he'll be going to battle against. There are at least six or seven prospects that could end up being first round picks, and right now all are likely to be taken ahead of Foskey.

The Irish end could take a chance on leaving now and hoping a team falls in love with him, but that's a very risky proposition when you consider how much more experienced many of the edge players in this class are compared to Foskey, who is a one-year starter.

Draft Stock Has Lots Of Room To Jump - If Foskey does jump into round one this year, and it's not out of the realm of possibility, the reality is he's highly, highly unlikely to be a Top 10-15 pick. There are aspects of his game that will drop him out of that range and the fact this class of edge players is so deep will also push him out of that range.

The notion of leaving just because you might jump into the end of the first round makes sense on the surface, but if a prospect has a chance to make a big jump, which Foskey does, you also risk losing a lot of money on your first contract.

Pass Rush Repertoire Still Needs Work - Just coming back and gaining experience doesn't mean a prospect will make a jump up draft boards. Usually a prospect needs to have room to grow his game, and that's what makes Foskey so dangerous .... his game has a lot of room for improvement.

To begin, Foskey has room to enhance his pass rushing repertoire. He used his elite length, his power and his athleticism to win on the edge this season. What Foskey didn't show was an advanced array of moves, he just dominated with raw talent.

Should Foskey come back and commit to working with Mike Elston to enhance his repertoire he'll become an even more dominant and disruptive player. Using his hands even more effectively is part of that, but where Foskey really needs work is with his double moves, developing either a spin or a jab step secondary move and learning to get under the pads of tackles when he has a step with his speed rush.

Need To Improve His All-Around Game - Foskey got better and better against the run this season but there is still plenty of work to be done there. If he can become a more consistent player and a more effective run player he'll have the complete game teams love when they look at drafting a player in the Top 10.

One thing the staff could do to convince Foskey to return is commit to using him more as an edge rusher and limit how much he drops into coverage, although a case could be made that him improving in coverage would actually make him more attractive by making him an even better 3-4 option.

What Happens Around Him - If Ademilola comes back Foskey will have at least one other high-level NFL caliber player beside him. Both have a need to improve their games or jump their draft stock, and if they both return they would actually help each other in that regard. If Foskey and Ademilola both come back the Irish defensive line could be special next season, and from a draft standpoint both could see a big jump.

THE CASE FOR LEAVING

Of course, there are several key reasons Foskey should consider leaving.

The Usual - Injuries. That's always something a player considering an early departure must take seriously. Foskey, as far as I know, hasn't dealt with any significant injuries. If he returns of course there is a risk he could suffer an injury, but we've also seen in the past that players leave and get hurt during their draft prep, so that's always a risk. Foskey must decide if that risk outweighs all the other reasons to return.

Could Be A First Round Pick - Earlier I argued that staying in order to jump into the Top 10-15 of the draft makes a lot of financial sense. Foskey, however, has an outside chance at being a first round pick, especially if he has great combine and pro day workouts. Yes, he could stand to lose a lot of money by coming out too early, but even if he gets picked in round two he'll still make millions of dollars.

If Foskey is simply focused on getting to the NFL as fast as possible he will and should come out. He only needs to consider what was discussed below (in the Verdict) if he approaches this in a more thoughtful manner that looks at maximizing his draft value.

What Happens Around Him - Sound familiar? Well, it should, we just talked about this. Ademilola returning could and should influence Foskey to return for the reasons I already discussed. Of course, should Ademilola decide to leave that could also influence Foskey to follow suit due to the possibility that defenses will be able to focus more and more on him without a player of Ademilola's caliber player beside him.

THE VERDICT

Foskey has a chance to be a first round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, which makes this verdict a bit more challenging. In the past I've felt that if a guy gets a first round grade he should leave, but as the money gets greater and greater for draft picks these young men need to think longer and harder about maximizing their draft value.

For Foskey, that could mean potentially sacrificing an opportunity to make an additional $10-15 million should he come out too soon.

Last season's No. 32 overall pick - defensive end Joe Tryon (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) signed an $8,327,887 contract. The No. 10 pick - wide receiver DeVonta Smith (Philadelphia Eagles) - signed a $20,141,390 contract. Even if you look at the first edge player last season - Jaelan Phillips (Miami Dolphins) at No. 18 - there is a big gap, as Phillips signed for $14,018,202.

Should Foskey come out now and get picked at the bottom of the first round he'll get a great contract, but he could risk losing at least $10 million should he return and jump into the Top 10 next year, and at least $6 million should he go in the Top 20. This is especially true when you factor in that each year picks tend to get a bit more than the previous year.

This is why Foskey should return. I'd like to see him bet on himself, bet on his supporting cast, bet on the coaches to continue helping him develop his game and grow his game as much as possible. If he does that I believe he could make a HUGE jump for the 2023 NFL Draft, and if that happens it will mean a far, far bigger initial contract.

