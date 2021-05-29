Notre Dame Linebackers Must Produce At A High Level In The Marcus Freeman Defense

The Notre Dame linebackers must produce at a high rate and play consistent football for the Irish defense to be successful

Notre Dame has a new defensive coordinator in Marcus Freeman, and like the man he replaced - Clark Lea - the first-year coordinator will also coach the linebackers. Freeman's defense is an aggressive one, and his 2020 Cincinnati defense was one of the nation's best. The Bearcat linebackers were highly productive, and if Notre Dame is going to reach its full potential as a defense in 2021 the linebackers will have to play at a very high level.

We previewed the linebackers in our latest podcast, and we discuss a number of topics about the position.

Notre Dame must replace All-American Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, but we discuss why the linebackers should still be highly productive this season, and it's not just about Freeman's aggressive defensive philosophy. The Irish return a lot of depth and athleticism, but a number of players must step up, which we discuss.

Following an overview of why we are so high on the position as a whole we dive into a position-by-position analysis of the linebackers: Will, Mike, Rover.

We discuss why the focus in fall camp will be about establishing a rotation that utilizes more of the depth chart than it will be a focus on who starts. We also go player-by-player within those position previews, wrapping up with the rover position, where the Irish are asking Jack Kiser to replace their All-American. It's also the position where Notre Dame's best incoming freshman on defense happens to play (Prince Kollie).

Following the linebacker preview we answer listener and subscriber questions.

