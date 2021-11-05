Take 5: Playoff Ranking, Sam Howell, Recruiting, Notre Dame vs. Navy Prediction

Five different thoughts on Notre Dame ranging from College Football Playoff Poll, North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell, Notre Dame’s recruiting class and my prediction for the Navy game.

1. The bad losses are always harder to forget than the good wins. Notre Dame’s 24-13 defeat to Cincinnati was devastating in this sense. It’s going to be awful hard for the Irish (7-1) to creep ahead of the Bearcats (8-0) in the College Football Poll rankings. Cincinnati was ranked sixth in the initial poll and the Irish are ranked tenth. The Bearcats have one relatively tough game left on its schedule against SMU at home. If Cincinnati wins out, the best the Irish could hope for is to wiggle into the No. 4 spot ahead of the Bearcats. If Cincinnati loses to SMU or any team left on its schedule, the Irish have a shot to move ahead of them. Of course, there are so many things that need to happen for Notre Dame to move into the top four. It’s too early to really be definite about any scenario except this one.

Notre Dame needs to win out, and do it impressively, to have a chance. The Bearcat loss was so preventable, though. If Notre Dame had solved its quarterback problem by game four instead of game seven, the narrative would be about a team controlling its own destiny.

2. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly referenced the 2012 season as a year where the Irish vaulted out of right field to go into the College Football Playoffs ranked as the No. 1 team in the country. Some history.

Notre Dame was unranked to start the season in the Associated Press poll. A 30-13 win against No. 8 Oklahoma moved the Irish from No. 5 College Football Poll rankings to No. 3 after week nine. They slipped into the No. 1 spot when Oregon and Kansas State both lost in week 11. The Irish beat three ranked teams —Michigan State, Michigan and Oklahoma - in 2012. That team never lost a regular-season game, which meant it really had control of its destiny. An ND team that finishes undefeated always has a very high chance of making the playoffs.

3. After watching the tape of Notre Dame’s 44-34 victory over North Carolina, and looking specifically for problems with the defense, I decided to go a different direction.

Sam Howell is really good.

Howell has to be moving up the NFL draft board. His combination of size and speed and his strong arm are special. Sure, the Irish missed some tackles and were out of position on a few assignments but no one has really stopped Howell, who has run for over 100 yards and passed for over 300 yards in five games this year. Against Notre Dame, he finished with 341 yards passing and 101 yards rushing. His only “bad” game was the opener against Virginia Tech.

4. Could the next two recruiting classes be the impetus for lifting Notre Dame into a legitimate national championship-contending team? It feels like it. The Irish landed a verbal commitment from Merrillville (Ind.) Andrean linebacker Drayk Bowen on Wednesday for the class of 2023. Bowen, a 6 foot 2, 223-pound junior, is a consensus top 100 prospect. 247Sports ranks him as the No. 2 linebacker in the country and as a 5-star prospect on its composite rankings. Jaylen Sneed, a 5-star linebacker from Hilton Head (S.C.) High School in South Carolina, is a 2022 commit. The Irish have nine players committed among the top 200 in 2022 in the 247Sports composite ranking. Five of their six commits for 2023 are ranked in the top 200. The Irish currently are ranked fifth in the 2022 team rankings and third for 2023. The Irish have been good enough to be labeled a top-five program under Kelly but never good enough to compete with teams like Alabama, Georgia, Clemson, and Ohio State for national titles. Stay tuned.

5. PREDICTION: Notre Dame is just getting better every week. They are confident offensively and experienced as a program at stopping the triple option. Running back Kyren Williams has another big day and the Irish win 44-21 over Navy on Saturday.

