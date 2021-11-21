Take 5: Notre Dame Defense Shines, Tyler Buchner, College Football Playoff

My top five takes from the Notre Dame victory over Georgia Tech

1. It was a dominating performance against a bad team.

Notre Dame’s 55-0 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday wasn’t special. It’s what good teams are supposed to do if they want to have a chance to play in the College Football Playoff. Quarterback Jack Coan had his best game and half of the season. He was 15 for 18 for 285-yards passing with two touchdowns in the first half. The Irish defense crushed the Yellow Jacket offense. It started with a Jack Kiser 43-yard interception return for a score and it ended with six sacks and 224 total yards of offense for Georgia Tech. The Irish are a team that is peaking at the right time, and they can’t do anything about their weak second-half team. All they can do is to continue to crush teams, and hope that Tech plays well against Georgia next week.

2. Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly admitted style points were part of the plan for the day. He held out freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner until the second half even though the Irish were leading 45-0 after the first half. When the second half of the schedule is bad, like it is for Notre Dame, it’s time to get creative to try to impress the committee that makes the call on the teams that make the playoffs. That means proving to the world that Coan is an elite quarterback running what has turned into a very good offense. Buchner started with a 68-yard run but struggled after that. He finished 3 of 5 passing for 17 yards with a sack and a fumble that was recovered by ND. Give the coaching staff credit. If it hadn’t figured out how to unlock the most out of Coan, it wouldn’t be in a position to talk about a CFP bid.

3. Here goes.

Despite my earlier reservations about Notre Dame playing in the College Football Playoff, the Irish have a legitimate chance to be the last team in. It goes like this. Ohio State beats Michigan next week and Georgia crushes Alabama in the SEC title game. It’s Georgia, Ohio State, Cincinnati and Notre Dame after Michigan State and Oregon both lost Saturday. If the Bearcats lose in the American Athletic Conference Football Championship game to Houston, it opens the door for a team like Oklahoma State to make it. Ohio State’s 56-7 win over Michigan State should move them up either to the No. 2 or 3 spot.

4. Notre Dame has now gone three games without allowing a touchdown. It’s the first time since 2012 that it has gone three games without allowing a touchdown. The last TD the Irish allowed was a 31-yard run by North Carolina quarterback Sam Howell that came with 7:23 left in the fourth quarter. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey got his 10th sack, which puts him in the Stephon Tuitt ballpark for second place on the all-time list. Tuitt had 12 sacks. Notre Dame has 21 turnovers gained this season, which ranks them 14th in the nation. Should this be tempered by the fact that Navy was terrible and Virginia and Georgia Tech played without their first string quarterbacks ? Nah. It’s Thanksgiving. Only positive vibes.

5. Finally, this was truly a very bad Georgia Tech team. It needs to be noted for the sake of perspective. Georgia Tech coach Geoff Collins had talked about his team competing but losing close games, which was part of the old Bobby Bowden rebuilding plan. The way Collins laid it out a rebuilding team loses big the first year, it’s competitive but loses close games the second year, it wins close games the third year, and then wins big the fourth year. Collins is in his third year. Tech is still stuck in between the first and second levels. It has played two good teams-Pittsburgh and Notre Dame- and lost by a total of 86 points.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter