Take 5: Brian Kelly On Kyle Hamilton, Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame vs Virginia Prediction

Five thoughts ahead of Notre Dame's matchup against Virginia, including a prediction.

1. Don’t ever underestimate Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly’s acumen in manipulating the message; or at least trying to. In this instance, it’s the strange way he’s twisted the storyline about star safety Kyle Hamilton. Hamilton hurt his knee against USC. No one except the coaching staff and Hamilton knows the extent of the injury. What’s clear is that Kelly indicated it wasn’t season-ending after it happened. Hamilton will miss his third straight game against Virginia this week. Kelly has always insisted that Hamilton will return this season if healthy.

Naturally, there has been speculation that Hamilton won’t return so he can protect his place in the NFL Draft. It’s a reasonable position for one of the best safeties ever to wear a Notre Dame uniform. Kelly even acknowledged it on Nov. 1 when he said, “We have an outside source that we bring in that evaluates all of our players that he's got a chance to listen to (concerning the NFL Draft) all that information. Kyle will make the right decision, what's right for him.” And yet, on Thursday, Kelly spent a few minutes pushing back on the idea that Hamilton might not return because of the NFL option, saying it’s an injury that “takes time and it’s taken more time and like I said when our medical people clear him, he’ll be back. I wanted to be really clear on that situation so we don’t have false narratives about what his intentions are. I hope that’s crystal clear so we can move forward.”

Kelly has gone from acknowledging that the NFL is a factor in Hamilton’s decision to pushing back against false narratives, like Hamilton’s position in the NFL Draft being on the line, as a reason he won’t return. You have to be good at word salad to be the Notre Dame football coach. Hands down, Kelly is one of the best.

2. Here is your primer for the college football rankings for the teams ahead of Notre Dame.

Oklahoma, which is ranked No. 8, plays at Baylor; Michigan State, which is ranked No. 7, plays Maryland at home; Michigan, which is ranked No. 6, plays at Penn State; and Cincinnati, which is ranked No. 5, plays at USF. I’m not including the top four at this point. Moving up more than a spot or two is the best scenario for one week. Oklahoma and Michigan have the toughest games. The Sooners are a 5.5 point favorite over Baylor and the Wolverines are a 1.5 point favorite against Penn State. As an aside, I wonder how the Michigan State fans feel about being ranked below Michigan? One added tidbit: Purdue isn’t getting much love from the betting crowd after beating the Spartans. The Boilermakers are a 21 point underdog against Ohio State.

3. Everyone has belittled Virginia’s defense because it gave up 66 to BYU two weeks ago and 59 to North Carolina earlier in the season. It’s worth pointing out that the Cavaliers have pitched two shutouts. Granted, they weren’t great teams (William & Mary and Duke) but they were still shutouts. Virginia also held Illinois to 14 points. I don’t expect the Irish to get shut out or even have a bad game offensively but I do expect the Cavaliers to be better in that department. Why? They have a bye week and Bronco Mendenhall is a defense-minded coach. The recipe for winning a game is for them to slow the Irish down offensively and for quarterback Brennan Armstrong to have another great game. Armstrong’s status is unknown because of what appears to be a rib injury.

4. Defensive end Isaiah Foskey still has an outside chance of breaking Justin Tuck’s Notre Dame single-season sack record but it’s going to be hard. Tuck, who graduated in 2005, had 13.5 in 2003 and 19 tackles for a loss. Two weeks ago, Isaiah Foskey was on a trajectory to get close to that number. He had eight sacks through the first seven games. Foskey has nine sacks through nine games. He had one last week against Navy. A more realistic goal for Foskey would be to equal Stephon Tuitt’s second-place finish. Tuitt had 12 in 2012. Foskey was shut out in the sack department against Navy and Wisconsin. He should have plenty of chances to get a few against Virginia. The Cavaliers like to throw it.

5. Kelly said he’s opening up the playbook for quarterback Tyler Buchner more and more each week. The Irish should jump out to a big lead against Virginia, which will allow for plenty of reps for Buchner. I’m going with Notre Dame 45, Virginia 28 as a final.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter