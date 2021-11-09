Take 5: Five Freshman Standouts For Notre Dame

Quality programs compete deep into the season because of their depth. Sometimes, it’s young depth. Here is a snapshot of the five best freshmen with an added bonus player. The players are listed in alphabetical order.

1. It’s not a stretch to say that the discovery of freshman tackle Joe Alt, who is 6-7 1/2 and weighs 305 pounds, helped save the offensive line. Let’s just say that the line, which was a disaster through the first five games, has elevated itself to above-average status since the coaching staff figured out that Alt was their best option at left tackle after Michael Carmody and Tosh Baker struggled there. The original starter was Blake Fisher, another freshman phenom. Fisher started against Florida State but tore his meniscus in the first half and likely won’t return this season. Alt is overly communicative and very skilled, according to his teammate Andrew Kristofic. He played basketball in high school and his father John Alt was an offensive lineman for the Kansas City Chiefs. Settling on Alt at tackle and Kristofic at left guard has created stability on a line that didn’t have it in the first half of the season. With Alt, and a healthy Fisher back next year, the Irish should be set at tackle for 2022.

2. The future was now for quarterback Tyler Buchner the day he showed up at Notre Dame to play football. The Irish have orchestrated their playbook to give Buchner valuable in-game experience behind senior starter Jack Coan. Buchner has completed 14 of 25 passes for 243 yards with three touchdown passes. He has rushed 203 yards on 35 carries with two more scores. The best and worst of Buchner were on display against Virginia Tech in a situation where the Irish were looking for a spark after Coan played poorly in the first quarter. He helped the Irish recover from a 10-point deficit but he had to be pulled in the fourth quarter after throwing an interception that led to a Virginia Tech score. Coan ultimately rallied the team, leading it to two scoring drives in the final 3:55 to help them to a 32-29 victory. Since that game, Buchner has been used effectively in small doses to bolster what has become a versatile, potent offense. Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly said he expects the playbook to expand for Buchner against Virginia this week.

3. Because of injuries and departures, wide receiver is a spot where freshmen can make an immediate impact. The loss of Joe Wilkins Jr. and now Avery Davis to knee injuries and the decision by Lawrence Keys III to enter the transfer portal has left the Irish precariously thin. That’s why Deion Colzie, a 6-4 freshman receiver, will find himself on the field more. Colzie caught one pass for 31 yards against Navy. He has three receptions for 51 yards in seven games. Colzie is a big body possession type receiver who has a bright future. The other bonus freshman because I couldn’t distinguish between the impact of the two is linebacker Prince Kollie. Kollie is backing up JD Bertrand at the weak side spot. It’s not easy to crack through on the ND defense for playing time but Kollie is making his presence felt. He has five tackles in four games. Three of them were against Navy.

4. Running back Logan Diggs was a relatively low-key recruit by Notre Dame standards. According to 247Sports, he was three-star recruit out of Archbishop Rummel High School in Metairie, Louisiana. Diggs was, however, graded out as a four-star recruit and a Top 150 prospect by Irish Breakdown publisher Bryan Driskell. Diggs rushed for a modest 646 yards and caught 18 passes his senior year. Diggs has made the most of a turf toe injury to Chris Tyree, the backup to Kyren Williams. Diggs had his best game last week against Navy, rushing for 59 yards on eight carries with a touchdown. Diggs has rushed for 129 yards on 28 carries with two TDs. He first saw the field against Virginia Tech. Expect to see him regularly in the final three games. The Irish will have to use Williams and Tyree at the slot occasionally to make up for the loss of senior wide receiver Avery Davis. Davis tore his anterior cruciate ligament against Navy and he’s out for the year.

5. Lorenzo Styles has been on the field since the first game. The 6-1 receiver has caught nine passes for 160 yards. He’s averaging 17.8 yards per catch, which is the most on the team. He’s a game-breaker who’ll be elite if he stays healthy. Styles is going to get lots of chances to show out over the last three games because of the injury to Davis.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter