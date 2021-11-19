Take Five: Notre Dame Run Game, Late Schedule, Georgia Tech Game Prediction

Five thoughts on Notre Dame football, including its late-season schedule, its ground game, the defensive line and a game prediction for its matchup against Georgia Tech

1. Is this Notre Dame team really as good as we think it is or is its success the result of a weak second-half schedule? It’s probably better but it’s hard to know for sure because the last six games of their schedule just aren’t that good. They beat a weak USC (4-5) team, a weaker Navy (2-7) team, and a Virginia (6-4) team that was playing without its starting quarterback who was passing for 395 yards per game. North Carolina (5-5) was a solid test but it's been a disappointing year. Georgia Tech (3-7) and Stanford (3-7) aren’t good closers for the Irish. It’s too bad that the schedule turned out as it did in the second half because I feel like Notre Dame could be competitive against most of the top 10.

2. It’s really complicated to unravel the early-season offensive line problems for Notre Dame.

Was it a coaching problem or just a bad situation?

I’m going with the latter for now, though a case could be made that real improvement is hard to measure.

Offensive line coach Jeff Quinn was saddled with a quarterback who wasn’t used properly and who wasn’t a run-option, no experienced left tackle, and a graduate transfer who came from Conference USA to play guard.

It’s not a good formula for success.

The Irish made adjustments, putting Jack Coan in a high-tempo offense, moving freshman Joe Alt to tackle, and inserting Andrew Kristofic in at guard.

The running game went from averaging just over 100 yards per game in the first half of the season to 219 yards in the first four games of the second half. It’s true that it could be a mirage because the quality of defenses the Irish have played the last four games has been, in a word, bad. For instance, North Carolina is ranked 94th in rushing defense. The Irish rushed for 299 yards against them. Wisconsin is ranked first in rushing defense. ND rushed for 32 yards against them. Those stat lines hold up for just about every game. So, ya the statistics could be meaningless. What matters is that the Irish are 4-0 since their bye week and they’re running the ball with confidence.

3. When you get good, they double team you. Isaiah Foskey was held sackless for the second straight week against Virginia. Foskey has nine this season. Those double teams were golden for the rest of the defensive line, which scored a season-high seven sacks. That included two for Rylie Mills. Mills got a first-class seat on the plane ride home courtesy of Mike Elston. Elston promised his seat to anyone who got 2.5 sacks, according to Kurt Hinish. Apparently, Elston let the seat go for a discount. The Irish have 13 sacks in their last three games.

4. Michigan State plays at Ohio State on Saturday. That means one of those teams will have two losses, and it should drop below Notre Dame in the College Football Team Rankings if the Irish beat Georgia Tech. A home loss for OSU, which is ranked fourth, would be bad. MSU is just one spot ahead of ND at No. 7. Other important games are Michigan at Maryland and SMU at Cincinnati. SMU (7-2) could play the Bearcats tough.

5. PREDICTION: Running back Kyren Williams has a spectacular final game in a Notre Dame uniform, rushing for 100 plus yards and the Irish defense keeps up its sack barrage in a 42-21 victory over Georgia Tech on Saturday.

