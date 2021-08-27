Take Five: Thoughts On Notre Dame's 2021 Odds, Jack Coan, Head Coach In Waiting

Five quick Notre Dame takes, ranging from the betting odds to whether defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman will really be their next coach.

1. There is skepticism from some national media that Notre Dame won't win nine games in 2021. The bettors, who almost always know more than big picture media types, like the Irish to make the College Football Playoff. According to OddsChecker.com, 24.6 % of all bets on a team to make the playoff are on Notre Dame. That’s more than any college team. Georgia is second at 13.5% and Iowa State is third at 12.3%. Can someone explain Iowa State? The odds makers don’t agree with the Notre Dame take. The Irish are listed as the 11th most likely team to win the National Championship, according to OddsChecker. Alabama is the favorite.

2. My favorite early season storyline is Wisconsin-Notre Dame on Sept. 25. Here is the take: Jack Coan, who lost his starting quarterback job at Wisconsin after he was injured, can reap payback at Soldier Field in Chicago for being disrespected by the school that he led to a Rose Bowl. Ralpo Russo of the Associated Press predicted that Wisconsin would win the Big Ten. He wrote the Badgers will have a more “explosive offense with quarterback Graham Mertz.” That’s something I’m sure Coan has already filed away. The only thing that could’ve possibly made this matchup any juicier is if the game would’ve been at Lambeau Field, where it would have been played a season ago. Covid-19 was such a bummer.

3. Notre Dame plays Indiana in 2030 and 2031. The last time the schools met was in 1991. Game can’t happen soon enough. Ten years is a long way out but I’ll say this: Tom Allen might be the best college football coach in Indiana. Allen has made Purdue football an afterthought. IU is second to Notre Dame for in-state recruits. Allen has done what many few could’ve imagined 10 years ago and made the Hoosiers legitimately competitive in the Big Ten. Allen is a game changer. Allen’s imprint on the program made IU an attractive opponent for the Irish.

4. There is a report that Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly could’ve said that defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman would be the next Notre Dame coach in an NBC Sports Special called “Race in America: A Candid Conversation.” It’s all over the Internet, and the context is unclear. Kelly will have to clarify it on Monday in his next press conference but that would be a gargantuan tongue slip. Which is why I’m skeptical. It does, however, illustrate one revealing quality about Kelly this year. He’s incredibly relaxed in public settings. It’s in contrast to the final game last season when he pushed back hard against the narrative that Notre Dame wasn’t good enough to compete with Alabama and a healthy Clemson. Soon enough, Kelly, not Mike Brey, might be the loosest coach in America.

5. If all the preseason analysis is correct, Notre Dame’s offensive line will likely struggle (some) against Florida State, the defensive line will be impenetrable, the wide receivers will be “explosive”, Coan will be solid, if not better than solid, the cornerbacks will be shaky and Kyren Williams is going to show why he’s one of the best running backs in the country. I’m going with Williams breaking out again as the most likely to be true.

Wait-and-see on the rest of it.

