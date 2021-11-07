Take 5: Notre Dame Beats Navy, Playoff Options, Brian Kelly

Five thoughts on Notre Dame's win over Navy, the College Football Playoff, Brian Kelly and the Irish schedule.

1. It’s still about climbing up the board for Notre Dame. That’s why North Carolina’s 58-55 victory over Wake Forest was in a word, “helpful” as was Purdue’s 40-29 victory over Michigan State, which was ranked No. 3. It’s hard to say if the Spartans will tumble below where Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 10, is at. If the Irish (9-1) are going to crawl back into the conversation for the top four in the College Football Playoff rankings, it’s going to take a village to get the job done. The Demon Deacons were ranked No. 9 in the rankings that were released Tuesday. It’s notable that Cincinnati, which is the only team that the Irish has lost to this season, isn’t really helping itself. The Bearcats (9-0) beat a Tulsa team that was upset by Navy last week by just eight points. Cincinnati is ranked sixth in the CFP rankings.

2. Notre Dame’s schedule is looking stronger after every game. It was ranked No. 13 this week by teamrankings.com. Wisconsin, Purdue and North Carolina all helped Notre Dame with wins. The Badgers (6-3) have won five straight. They thumped Rutgers 42-3 on Saturday on the road. It wasn’t a terrible Scarlett Knight (4-5) team, either. Wisconsin has games against Northwestern, Nebraska and Minnesota left, meaning it has a chance to win out and play for the Big Ten Championship. The Boilermakers have downed two teams that were ranked in Iowa and MSU.

3. Notre Dame’s defense proved that the triple option riddle can be solved. The Irish defensive line covered it all. They stayed in their lanes against the option and they covered the fullback dive play well enough. The take-home sequence came on the Midshipmen’s first-quarter scoring drive. Navy got to Notre Dame’s 14. Then Kurt Hinish and Jordan Bothelo had consecutive sacks of eight and seven yards. I’ll never understand why the Midshipmen wanted to sling it there but it worked out well for the defense. The only big play that really hurt ND was a 32-yard run by Jayden Umbarger on a reverse. The Irish held Navy to 184 total yards. Preparing for Navy was a test that first-year defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman easily passed

4. I know that Chris Tyree has been hampered by a turf toe injury but he’d better watch out. Logan Diggs is coming. Diggs, a 6-foot, 206-pound freshman, was impressive again. He finished with 59 yards on eight carries. The highlight play for Diggs was a 23-yard run in the fourth quarter that helped set up the last Irish touchdown. Diggs looked like he was caught in the backfield but he split a couple of defenders and turned it into a big gain. He finished the drive with an eight-yard touchdown run. Notre Dame rushed for over 100 yards for the fourth straight game. Kyren Williams led the Irish with 95 yards on 18 carries.

5. Notre Dame just signed a 10-year deal to continue its series with Navy and Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly joked, sort of, that he wouldn’t be here to finish the deal but that Athletics director Jack Swarbrick would be.

“I’ll be able to watch that on TV,” Kelly said.

Kelly is a youngish 60. Alabama coach Nick Saban is dominating at 70. I think Kelly’s best days are still ahead of him. Don’t believe him when he says he won’t be here in 2031.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter