Take Five: Notre Dame Quarterbacks, Bad Coaching and Virginia Tech

My latest Take Five discusses the Notre Dame quarterbacks, bad coaching and Virginia Tech

1. Just a reminder: There was a reason Notre Dame didn’t recruit quarterback Jack Coan out of high school. He wasn’t a good fit for the offense. Coan is a behind-the-center guy who doesn’t like to run the football. He has a strong arm, he can make the reads but he gets antsy when the pocket caves. The Irish use a shotgun offense with all kinds of motion. It’s RPO stuff. The footwork and timing are different than what Coan used in Wisconsin. Coan was a perfect fit for the Badgers. Notre Dame has an offensive line that is barely serviceable at this time. If it had a good line, Coan would be better.

2. Because the line is so bad, and because he’s mobile, and because he can make plays with his arm, Notre Dame coach Brian Kelly has to turn the offense over to Drew Pyne. Despite all the subterfuge coming from Kelly, I think he will start on Saturday against Virginia Tech. Pyne doesn’t have the arm strength of Coan, he isn’t as accurate as Coan and he clearly was off on some routes against Cincinnati, but he is good enough to make plays with his arm and his legs. He’s confident and he was the only quarterback who could get the ball in the end zone in a 24-13 loss to the Bearcats on Saturday. He has been the best quarterback for the Irish in the last two games.

3. The transfer portal has opened up both coaches and players to all kinds of scenarios where they’ll be walking up to the craps table to roll the dice. A Coan transfer wouldn’t have been an option pre-portal. The conventional thinking was that Coan was going to be the stopgap quarterback between Ian Book and Tyler Buchner or perhaps Pyne. He had big game experience at Wisconsin, taking them to the Rose Bowl. The known risk was that the offensive line was a question mark. It’s turned out worse than anyone projected. The line issue has exasperated Coan’s challenge to grasp the new offense. If Coan doesn’t start again, Kelly will have rolled a seven, which in craps is bad news.

4. It’s easy to second guess and it’s also my job, so here goes. The coaching staff put three quarterbacks in bad spots on Saturday. Is that some kind of a record? First, Buchner should’ve never played, not a single down. That would’ve given Coan two more series in the first half to find his rhythm. As noted, he was mostly very good on the first drive. There were lots of struggles on the subsequent first-half drives but his history has proven that he can get hot inexplicably after periods where he’s not productive. Finally, Pyne should’ve been told before he walked onto the field after the first half that he was going into the game. If it took so long for the coaching staff to figure out that they were going to make a change that they couldn’t tell Pyne in the locker room then they clearly are confused and indecisive. Which is not a good sign from your leaders.

5. Despite the unfortunate outcome, Notre Dame is still 4-1, and Kelly and his staff still have a chance to get it right. There were no reasonable expectations from anyone competent that this team would go undefeated in the regular season. The nature of the loss is frustrating, though. The truth is ND didn’t lose because of offensive line play, it didn’t lose because of the quarterback and it didn’t lose because Cincinnati was clearly better. They threw it away, and they aren't competent enough offensively to make up for mistakes. Three turnovers led to between 13 and 16 points for the Bearcats. I say between 13 and 16 because had Coan not thrown an interception, Notre Dame would’ve likely had at least a field goal on that drive and possibly a touchdown. The game against Virginia Tech on Saturday will be pivotal. How the team responds will say a lot about how the season will play out.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter