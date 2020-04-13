Notre Dame vs. The Nation: There's Still A Talent Gap

This week I am going to take a look at where Notre Dame is right now when it comes to getting to the point where the Fighting Irish can be considered a legitimate national title contender.

To kick off this analysis I chatted with Sports Illustrated senior writer Ross Dellenger to get his view on the topic. Dellenger has spent a great deal of time covering the SEC, and he’s been around the programs that have competed for - and won - national championships in the College Football Playoff era.

The discussion with Dellenger is meant to share his opinion on what the championship programs have in common, and where Notre Dame is lacking when it comes to getting on that level.

Q: When you look at the rosters for SEC teams that are playing for and winning championships, and when you look at Clemson, are there trends that you see with each program that you point to and say, “That’s why they are winning.”

Dellenger: “This goes for both offense and defense. Talent. Unity. Talent. Development. Talent. Coaching and schematics, the Xs and Os, are overrated. Coaches, both privately and publicly, will say the same. Can't tell you how often I've heard, ‘you guys write too much about scheme!’ It's the Jimmies and Joes, not the Xs and Os. Those winning national titles most recently - Clemson, LSU, Alabama - have some of the most talented players in the nation.

“That's not all, of course. You've got to put talented players in the best positions, taking full advantage of their abilities. The best football programs are those with a strong structure that develops character, attitude and athletic ability from the moment they step onto campus.

“One of the biggest things you'll hear coaches talk about is a team's togetherness, how they operate as one, have great chemistry, etc. All of this important. And don't forget that this day in college football is all about the quarterback. Best have a good one.”

Q: From a coaching standpoint, are there trends you see from team to team with the title contenders?

Dellenger: “You see speed, not only individually, but as a unit. They play fast, tire their opponents and show a relentless attacking style. Of course, in order to be so confident, teams must have, yes, talent. Coaches must have enough confidence to call the aggressive plays out of the most recent champions. The most important part is the talent of the right or left arm of their quarterback.”

Q: Of what you know of Notre Dame, when looking at the roster where do you think Notre Dame is lacking?

Dellenger: “I covered the Notre Dame-Clemson Cotton Bowl two years ago, the 30-3 bloodletting. I hate to keep harping on the same theme, but that game specifically showed me the difference in speed between the two programs. Speed at receiver. Speed at defensive end. Speed at running back. Speed at linebacker. Speed at safety. It was readily apparent. Notre Dame has to get faster, across the board.”

Q: Of what you know of Notre Dame, is there anything that keeps them from being on that level from a coaching standpoint?

Dellenger: “I'm not sure I've watched enough Notre Dame football to answer that, but Brian Kelly is well thought of in the coaching community. He's been a head coach of 29 football teams and just two of them finished with a losing record. That's pretty remarkable. For three straight years now, he's won at least 10 games, got the Irish to that CFP appearance and has won four of his last six bowls.

“I don't think preparation or coaching is the separating factor between Notre Dame and the recent championship-winning teams. I think that lies in recruiting talent. Notre Dame has finished in the top 9 zero times in the last four years of 247Sports' composite team recruiting rankings. It has to be better.”

Q: There is often a notion of, “Notre Dame can’t ever truly compete for a title.” Do you agree or disagree with this sentiment?

Dellenger: “I don't necessarily agree with that. The Irish advancing to the CFP semifinal should tell us all that they're close. At the highest level, football games are decided sometimes not by a mere play but a single missed block or dropped pass. There is a thin line separating the great from the good. It feels like the Irish are on the cusp. They just need to add a dash more talent.”

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook