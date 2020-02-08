IrishBreakdown
TDN Mock Draft: Historic Result For Notre Dame

Bryan Driskell

If you haven’t noticed yet, the NFL Draft is one of my favorite sporting events and the discussion leading up to it is quite enjoyable. It’s also interesting to see how others view Notre Dame prospects.

We continue our NFL Draft by looking at the mock draft of NFL Draft Analyst Jonah Tuls (The Draft Network). Tuls did a two-round mock draft and placed three Notre Dame players on his list. If it holds true it would be a historic draft for the Fighting Irish.

Tuls has the Seattle Seahawks taking defensive end Julian Okwara late in the first round with the No. 27 overall pick. The Seahawks have a legit need for an edge rusher, and Tuls believes the former Irish end would provide a boost.

Jadeveon Clowney and Ezekiel Ansah are free agents this offseason, and if there is no plan to re-sign them, pass rusher becomes a priority for the Seattle Seahawks. Julian Okwara is going to blow up the combine with his blend of size and athleticism, and I believe this front office will fall in love with his physical profile off the edge.”

Tuls has a pair of Irish players in round two.

He has the Chicago Bears taking tight end Cole Kmet with the No. 50 overall pick. This would be a homecoming for Kmet, who played high school football less than an hour outside of Chicago. The Bears drafted tight end Adam Shaheen in the second round of the 2017 draft, but in three seasons he’s caught just 26 passes for 249 yards.

Tuls had defensive end Khalid Kareem going to the Baltimore Ravens at No. 60 overall. The Ravens are a 3-4 defense, so it will be interesting to see if a team like that would look at Kareem as a 3-4 edge rusher (OLB) or a defensive end.

Should Okwara and Kareem both go in the first two rounds of this year’s draft it would be quite the accomplishment for the Irish. The last time Notre Dame had two defensive linemen go in the first two rounds of the same draft was 1978. 

With defensive tackle Jerry Tillery going in the first round last year, it would also be the first time since the 1978-79 drafts that Notre Dame had three defensive linemen taken in the first two rounds of the draft.

LSU (8), Alabama (7), Ohio State (4) and Auburn (4) were the only teams to have more than three former players in the first two rounds.

Comments (1)
No. 1-1
Irish For Life
Irish For Life

When I have heard you describe Khalid Kareem I immediately thought about a 3-4 DE. Picking him to go to Ravens. The Ravens so want to be Steelers that they copied just about everything from them including music. Such wannabes.

