A Notre Dame Streak Stays Alive in Michigan-Texas Thrashing
The Texas Longhorns football team did just about everything it wanted at Michigan on Saturday, routing the reigning national champions 31-12 at the Big House.
Texas scored early and often, and sometimes at will against the Wolverines in showing that it appears to be just as good, if not better, than advertised.
There is one thing Texas didn't accomplish against Michigan on Saturday though, and that something was actually last done by Notre Dame a decade ago.
Michigan quarterback Davis Warren found Semaj Morgan for a 31-yard touchdown pass with 1:54 to play in regulation to cut the Texas lead to 31-12. That score kept Michigan from being held without a touchdown - something that hasn't happened since Notre Dame's 31-0 rout of the Wolverines in 2014.
Some will be fast to remind you that Notre Dame should have won that game 37-0 if you recall.
Related from Notre Dame on Sports Illustrated
What Texas' Boat-racing of Michigan Looked Like From Notre Dame Point of View
Watch: Riley Leonard Scores First Touchdown in a Notre Dame Uniform