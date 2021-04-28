The Draft Network: Eight Mock Drafts, Two Notre Dame Players

Analysts at The Draft Network have Notre Dame standouts Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and Liam Eichenberg going in round one

The Draft Network has a number of analysts, and eight of those analysts have released mock drafts in the last two days. There were some interesting projects concerning Notre Dame All-Americans Liam Eichenberg and Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah.

Four analysts only had Owusu-Koramoah going in the first round, one had only Eichenberg going in round one, two had both former Irish players going in the first round and another had none.

Jake Arians and Brentley Weissman had both Owusu-Koramoah and Eichenberg in round one.

Arians had Owusu-Koramoah going 19th overall to the Washington Football Team, while Weissman had him going 26th overall to the Browns

Arians had Eichenberg going 25th overall to the Jacksonville Jaguars while Weissman had him going 29th overall to the Indianapolis Colts.

Here's what Arians said about Owusu-Koramoah to WFT:

"He is a bit of a tweener, but in this Rivera/Del Rio defense, I think he fits perfectly. He’s great in the passing game and physical enough to play the run. Washington adds another first-round pick to this defense, this time on the second level."

Here's what Arians said about Eichenberg to the Jaguars:

"You made the investment in the No. 1 overall pick and you better protect him. Eichenberg is as solid as it gets. Maybe more of a right tackle eventually, but at pick No. 25, that is a solid pick to pair with your young QB."

Here's what Weissman said about Owusu-Koramoah to the Browns:

"Owusu-Koramoah slides a bit but it’s not because of his talent. I know the talk in the league around Owusu-Koramoah is: “yes he is talented, but where does he play?” The answer is who the heck cares. Just get this kid on the field and let him go to work. Owusu-Koramoah is outstanding in coverage as he has the ability to cover receivers in the slot as a linebacker but can also play the run in the box. I don’t care if you use him at WILL, at strong safety, nickel, or at DIME, just let him make plays and make your defense more athletic and versatile."

Here's what Weissman said about Eichenberg to the Colts:

"By far and away the Colts’ biggest need is at left tackle as Anthony Castonzo retired this offseason. The Colts have playoff aspirations this season and can’t afford a liability protecting the blind side of Carson Wentz. While I don’t think Eichenberg has Pro Bowl potential, I do think his floor is very high as a serviceable tackle with very good technique, balance, and body control."

Jordan Reid and Benjamin Solek both had Owusu-Koramoah going 25th to the Jaguars, and neither had Eichenberg being picked in rou

Ryan Fowler had Owusu-Koramoah going 27th to the Ravens while Justin Melo had him going one spot later to the New Orleans Saints.

Former NFL Scout Drae Harris had Eichenberg going 21st overall to the Colts. He did not have Owusu-Koramoah going in round one.

Jaime Eisner didn't have either Notre Dame player going in the first round. He had three linebackers being picked in round one, but no Owusu-Koramoah. That would be very, very surprising to me.

