Notre Dame Is About To Restore Its Offensive Line Tradition

The return of Harry Hiestand and Chris Watt is about to get Notre Dame back on track when it comes to offensive line dominance

The return of Harry Hiestand to coach the Notre Dame offensive line certainly made waves, garnering praise from former Irish players and earning national recognition.

Beyond the hype, the reality is Hiestand built something special before he left following the 2017 season, but over four years since then it slowly eroded for a number of reasons.

The NFL Draft is just one data point to show that.

From 2014 through 2018, a span of five drafts, Notre Dame produced four first round picks, a second round pick and a third round pick. Notre Dame's 2015 offensive line had three first round picks and a second round pick in the starting lineup, and had Steve Elmer not retired after his junior year the whole unit likely gets drafted.

In the four drafts since Hiestand departed, Notre Dame did not have a single offensive lineman drafted in the first round. It had a pair of second round picks and a third round pick, but part of that was due to the 2020 line working with Chris Watt during the season and Hiestand in the offseason.

Hiestand and Watt are both back to lead the Irish line in a new direction.

The Irish line coaches step into a good situation. For all my criticisms of former line coach Jeff Quinn from a development standpoint, Hiestand walks into a situation where Notre Dame has a great deal of potential. The unit just needs to be coached up by an elite line coach, and now it will.

Center Jarrett Patterson has a chance to be an All-American and a very high draft pick next year. He has the athleticism, intelligence and strength to be a star, but his game was always missing something. That is where Hiestand and Watt can work their magic.

Sophomore offensive tackles Blake Fisher and Joe Alt have very big shoes to fill. Consider that in the past Notre Dame has had tackle tandems like Zack Martin and Ronnie Stanley, Mike McGlinchey and Ronnie Stanley, McGlinchey and Tommy Kraemer/Robert Hainsey, and Liam Eichenberg and Hainsey.

There is talent with that young duo, but it is very young. From a pure potential standpoint, there's no reason Alt and Fisher can't continue the trend of having elite bookends at offensive tackle. With the return of Hiestand and Watt there is greater confidence that duo maximizes its potential.

The key moving forward is developing the guard position. Right now I have a great deal of confidence in the tackles (maybe more than I should for a pair of true sophomores), and Patterson will be arguably the best center in the country if he's healthy.

If Notre Dame is going to do in 2022 what Hiestand did in two of his final three seasons at Notre Dame - which is put the best offensive line in the country on the field - the staff will need to get much more out of the guard position, which was abysmal for much of the 2021 season.

With Hiestand and Watt running the show I am quite confident it will happen, and if it does the Irish should once again get back to putting strong offensive lines on the field year after year after year.

Once that happens you'll also see Notre Dame getting back to making first round picks along the offensive line become a regular occurrence.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter