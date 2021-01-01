Notre Dame To Start Zeke Correll At Center vs. Alabama

Notre Dame sophomore Zeke Correll will get the start at center for the Irish against Alabama

It appears Notre Dame will have a new starting center when it takes on the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl, at least compared to who it had in the two previous games. The Fighting Irish will start sophomore Zeke Correll against Alabama based on the fact Correll was the first center on the field for the Irish when it lined up during pregame.

Correll replaces Joshua Lugg in the lineup after the senior started the two previous games at center.

The Cincinnati native made his first career start in the 31-17 win over North Carolina, but Correll was injured in the game and Lugg replaced him in the win over Syracuse and the loss to Clemson.

Correll got off to a shaky start in the win over North Carolina, but he settled in quickly and played well down the stretch. He was the nation's No. 95 overall player in the 2019 class according to 247Sports.

Head coach Brian Kelly said there's a good chance both Correll and Lugg would play in this game, so we could certainly see Lugg in the game at center, guard or tackle.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter