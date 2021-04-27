What Do Tommy Rees' Comments Mean For The Future Of The Notre Dame Offense
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees made some very interesting comments in a recent interview. The young Irish play-caller spoke in depth on a number of topics. In our Tuesday podcast the Irish Breakdown crew played four of Rees' comments before talking about what they thought those comments mean for the future of the Notre Dame offense.
We begin by talking about comments that Rees made about explosive plays, and the vertical passing game. That is followed by comments about Ian Book vs. Jack Coan. Next we talk about comments made by Rees about what the 2021 Notre Dame offense will look like before wrapping up about his comments on studying top offenses to see what they are doing.
You can also watch the show below:
