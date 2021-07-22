Sports Illustrated home
Tommy Rees Talks Notre Dame Personnel Groupings, Teaching The Offense, Attacking Defenses

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees gives insight into how the Irish offense works
Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is tasked with getting the Irish offense on an elite level. In a recent interview with Irish Breakdown the Notre Dame coordinator spent time sharing his thoughts on how to build an offense that will allow him to get the unit running at peak performance.

In part one Rees talks about the challenge of balancing the need for enough volume to attack opponents with making sure the offense is built in a way that all the players can pick it up and handle it.

Rees noted that he likes volume so that the offense can be prepared for any situations in games, and he discussed how to make that happen. It's a fascinating look at the mindset for a coordinator as he looks to build his offense throughout the year.

In part two of the interview Rees talks about the advantages having so many different personnel groupings to utilize and the manner he and the staff go about installing that offense to make it easier for players to learn and then execute at a high level.

Rees had a very interesting description of how to view the different personnel groupings.

Irish Breakdown Content

