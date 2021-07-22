Tommy Rees Talks Notre Dame Personnel Groupings, Teaching The Offense, Attacking Defenses

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees is tasked with getting the Irish offense on an elite level. In a recent interview with Irish Breakdown the Notre Dame coordinator spent time sharing his thoughts on how to build an offense that will allow him to get the unit running at peak performance.

In part one Rees talks about the challenge of balancing the need for enough volume to attack opponents with making sure the offense is built in a way that all the players can pick it up and handle it.

Rees noted that he likes volume so that the offense can be prepared for any situations in games, and he discussed how to make that happen. It's a fascinating look at the mindset for a coordinator as he looks to build his offense throughout the year.

In part two of the interview Rees talks about the advantages having so many different personnel groupings to utilize and the manner he and the staff go about installing that offense to make it easier for players to learn and then execute at a high level.

Rees had a very interesting description of how to view the different personnel groupings.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter