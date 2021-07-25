Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Talks Cain Madden

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees discussed reasons to pursue OL transfer Cain Madden and how he's performed thus far

Despite the presence of a number of talented up-and-coming linemen, the Notre Dame coaching staff went out this offseason and landed Marshall grad transfer Cain Madden.

Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees talked about that decision and what he's seen so far from the sixth-year senior blocker.

To begin the conversation Rees talks about why it was important to add Madden to the depth chart, and why competition is so important. That was followed by discussion about how Madden has done thus far in summer workouts, areas he has impressed and we also discuss what the decision by Madden to come to Notre Dame - a team with a deep and talented OL depth chart - says about his willingness to compete.

