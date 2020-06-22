IrishBreakdown
Notre Dame Ranks 10th In Composite Top 25 For 2020

Bryan Driskell

Sporting News looked at the preseason rankings from a variety of sites and publications and put together a preseason composite Top 25, and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ranked 10th in that list.

Of course, Sporting News itself ranked Notre Dame eighth in its own preseason ranking, but according to their release, the composite list consisted of their own ranking, Athlon Sports, Bleacher Report, CBS Sports, ESPN, Sports Illustrated, Stadium and USA Today.

Notre Dame was ranked between No. 8 and No. 10 by all but one of those publications. Sporting News and Bleacher Report ranked the Irish eighth, Sports Illustrated, Athlon and USA Today ranked the Irish ninth while CBS Sports and ESPN ranked Notre Dame 10th.

The one outlier was Stadium, which ranked Notre Dame 15th. That same organization ranked Auburn fifth, Texas A&M sixth and USC 14th. It also ranked Iowa State 10th, five spots ahead of Notre Dame. It’s hard to take that kind of ranking seriously when it has Iowa State as a Top 10 team and Notre Dame five spots below them.

Sporting News also made its initial bowl predictions, and it has Notre Dame matched up against LSU in the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl. Should that projection come to fruition, it would mark the third time in seven years that Notre Dame and LSU faced each other in a bowl game.

Notre Dame won both contests, beating the Tigers 31-28 in the 2014 Music City Bowl and 21-17 in the Citrus Bowl at the end of the 2017 season.

