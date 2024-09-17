Notre Dame vs. Miami: How to Watch, Listen, and Bet on College Football Action Saturday
Notre Dame looks to make it two in a row Saturday as a date with Miami University takes place at Notre Dame Stadium.
Notre Dame is fresh off a 66-7 win over Purdue last week after suffering perhaps the biggest upset in college football this fall, losing to Northern Illinois 16-14 the week before. Miami brings a successful MAC program that is looking to do the same thing as Northern Illinois did two weeks ago.
Want to watch or bet on the game this Saturday afternoon?
Here is how you can do exactly that as Notre Dame takes on the Red Hawks of Miami.
WHAT: Miami RedHawks vs. No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
WHERE: Notre Dame Stadium, South Bend, Indiana
WHEN: Saturday, September 21, 2024, 3:30 p.m. et
HOW TO WATCH: NBC or Peacock
HOW TO LISTEN: 960 AM (South Bend) or 780 AM (Chicago), The Notre Dame Radio Network, or SiriusXM 84 or 129
BETTING Odds via Fan Duel
SPREAD: Notre Dame -27.5
OVER/UNDER: 44.5
