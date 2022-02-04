Irish Breakdown TV: Latest Notre Dame's Tight Ends Coach, Tommy Rees, Areas For Improvement

In our latest show we discuss potential tight ends coach Gerad Parker, the potential of Tommy Rees and areas where Notre Dame must improve on offense

The Notre Dame football topics were numerous in our latest Irish Breakdown show. We discussed the latest with the tight ends coaching search, rumors about offensive coordinator Tommy Rees and areas where the offense must improve in 2022.

Our show kicked off with a discussion about the tight end coaching position, which right now is revolved around current West Virginia offensive coordinator Gerad Parker. We dive into his background as a coach, which includes four seasons working with current Notre Dame head coach.

Next we discuss the most important tasks facing Parker should he ultimately take the job. Obviously continuing to build on the game of star Michael Mayer is important, but even more important is what he does with the rest of the group.

Recent comments from ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky about Tommy Rees and the Los Angeles Rams has created plenty of buzz in Notre Dame country. We discuss those rumors, which then leads to a deeper discussion about Rees and his future at Notre Dame. We talk about why the future for Rees could be very, very bright if he is able to adjust to and embrace the new look staff.

With the offensive staff now apparently all set we discuss the four areas where the unit must improve if its going to take the next step as a unit.

