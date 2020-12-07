Two Notre Dame Defenders Named Bednarik Award Semi-Finalists

Notre Dame’s undefeated regular season has been largely fueled by arguably the best defense in the country, and the Chuck Bednarik Award recognized that by named both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton among the 18 semi-finalists for the award.

Owusu-Koramoah led the Irish defense with 49 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His one interception also tied for the team lead, and Owusu-Koramoah added 1.5 sacks on the season.

Beyond the stats, Owusu-Koramoah has been a dynamic playmaker all season for the Irish, and the numbers don’t show how much work opponents put into game-planning to keep the ball away from the standout Irish linebacker.

Hamilton was second on the defense with 46 tackles, and his 39 solo tackles led the team. Hamilton had 3.5 tackles for loss and four pass break ups. His range and playmaking ability was a factor in a number of huge plays for the Irish defense this season.

The Chuck Bednarik Award goes annually to the player defensive player in the entire country. It was first handed out in 1995, and former Irish star linebacker Manti Te’o is the only Notre Dame defender to win that honor, which he accomplished in 2012. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won the award last season.

Notre Dame and Pitt were the only teams to have multiple players named as semi-finalists. Hamilton is one of just two sophomores on the list. Here are the other semi-finalists:

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame

Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame

Patrick Jones III, DE, Pittsburgh

Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh

Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama

Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State

Justin Rice, LB, Arkansas State

Jon Rhattigan, LB, Army

Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati

Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina

Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia

Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa

Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)

Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri

Trevon Moehring, S, TCU

Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas

Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa

Richie Grant, S, UCF

