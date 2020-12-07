Two Notre Dame Defenders Named Bednarik Award Semi-Finalists
Notre Dame’s undefeated regular season has been largely fueled by arguably the best defense in the country, and the Chuck Bednarik Award recognized that by named both linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah and safety Kyle Hamilton among the 18 semi-finalists for the award.
Owusu-Koramoah led the Irish defense with 49 tackles, 9.0 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. His one interception also tied for the team lead, and Owusu-Koramoah added 1.5 sacks on the season.
Beyond the stats, Owusu-Koramoah has been a dynamic playmaker all season for the Irish, and the numbers don’t show how much work opponents put into game-planning to keep the ball away from the standout Irish linebacker.
Hamilton was second on the defense with 46 tackles, and his 39 solo tackles led the team. Hamilton had 3.5 tackles for loss and four pass break ups. His range and playmaking ability was a factor in a number of huge plays for the Irish defense this season.
The Chuck Bednarik Award goes annually to the player defensive player in the entire country. It was first handed out in 1995, and former Irish star linebacker Manti Te’o is the only Notre Dame defender to win that honor, which he accomplished in 2012. Ohio State defensive end Chase Young won the award last season.
Notre Dame and Pitt were the only teams to have multiple players named as semi-finalists. Hamilton is one of just two sophomores on the list. Here are the other semi-finalists:
Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame
Kyle Hamilton, S, Notre Dame
Patrick Jones III, DE, Pittsburgh
Rashad Weaver, DE, Pittsburgh
Patrick Surtain II, CB, Alabama
Shemar Jean-Charles, CB, Appalachian State
Justin Rice, LB, Arkansas State
Jon Rhattigan, LB, Army
Myjai Sanders, DE, Cincinnati
Tarron Jackson, DE, Coastal Carolina
Azeez Ojulari, LB, Georgia
Daviyon Nixon, DT, Iowa
Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami (Fla.)
Nick Bolton, LB, Missouri
Trevon Moehring, S, TCU
Joseph Ossai, LB, Texas
Zaven Collins, LB, Tulsa
Richie Grant, S, UCF
