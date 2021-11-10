Tyler Buchner Talks Preparation, Jack Coan, Lorenzo Styles, Getting Comfortable

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner talked about learning from Jack Coan, preparation and getting comfortable among other topics

Notre Dame freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner has been a bright spot for the Irish this season. Buchner has used his legs and arm to make plays for the Irish this season, and he has established himself as the quarterback of the future.

Buchner got his first chance to speak to the media leading up to the team's upcoming matchup against the 6-3 Virginia Cavaliers.

Buchner talked about the role starting quarterback Jack Coan has had on his development, and how Coan has helped him grow as a quarterback. Learning and developing the mental side of the game and showing poise are key lessons Buchner learned from Coan.

He also spent time talking about preparation as a backup and being ready to go whenever his number is called. Buchner talked about his relationship with his roommate, freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles and also about learning the playbook and getting more comfortable in the offense.

