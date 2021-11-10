Skip to main content
    • November 10, 2021
    Publish date:

    Tyler Buchner Talks Preparation, Jack Coan, Lorenzo Styles, Getting Comfortable

    Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner talked about learning from Jack Coan, preparation and getting comfortable among other topics
    Author:

    Notre Dame freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner has been a bright spot for the Irish this season. Buchner has used his legs and arm to make plays for the Irish this season, and he has established himself as the quarterback of the future.

    Buchner got his first chance to speak to the media leading up to the team's upcoming matchup against the 6-3 Virginia Cavaliers. 

    Buchner talked about the role starting quarterback Jack Coan has had on his development, and how Coan has helped him grow as a quarterback. Learning and developing the mental side of the game and showing poise are key lessons Buchner learned from Coan.

    He also spent time talking about preparation as a backup and being ready to go whenever his number is called. Buchner talked about his relationship with his roommate, freshman receiver Lorenzo Styles and also about learning the playbook and getting more comfortable in the offense.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Read More

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Tyler Buchner 1
    Football

    Tyler Buchner Talks Preparation, Jack Coan, Lorenzo Styles, Getting Comfortable

    1 minute ago
    Kyren Williams 1
    Football

    Breaking Down The College Football Playoff Rankings - Week 2

    3 hours ago
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    Notre Dame Moves Up To No. 9 In Latest College Football Playoff Rankings

    10 hours ago
    Maddy Westbeld
    Basketball

    Notre Dame Dominates Ohio To Kick Off The Season

    11 hours ago
    Ven-Allen Lubin
    Basketball

    Class Impact: Ven-Allen Lubin Commits To Notre Dame

    12 hours ago
    Ven-Allen Lubin
    Basketball

    Notre Dame Lands Top 100 Forward Ven-Allen Lubin

    12 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Next College Football Playoff Ranking Will Be Very Important For Notre Dame

    15 hours ago
    Brennan Armstrong
    Football

    Notre Dame Must Score To Keep Pace With The Potent Virginia Offense

    16 hours ago