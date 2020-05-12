IrishBreakdown
2020 Ultimate Road Trips: Notre Dame And The NFL

J.P. Scott

The NFL released its schedule for the 2020 season last week. By all accounts, it looks like the league is ready to conduct its season as planned. Let’s hope so!

Scrolling through the 2020 NFL schedule, Notre Dame fans should take note of three opportunities during the season to catch an Irish road game and an NFL game during the same weekend.

Check out these opportunities for a football-filled weekend road trip this fall!

October 3-5: Green Bay, Wis.

If you’re already planning to travel to Green Bay for Notre Dame’s game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Lambeau Field on October 3rd, why not extend the trip? After a long Saturday of football and tailgating, take Sunday to relax and catch a couple of NFL games at a local watering hole. 

Then, on Monday, take in the Equanimeous St. Brown, Dexter Williams and the Packers hosting the Atlanta Falcons on Monday Night Football.

Right now, tickets to the Packers-Falcons game for $175 apiece on the secondary market.

October 17-18, Pittsburgh, Pa.

Many of you are probably already planning a trip to the Steel City to watch the Irish take on the Pitt Panthers on October 17th. 

The next day, in the same stadium, the Pittsburgh Steelers – featuring Stephon Tuitt, Jarron Jones and Chase Claypool – will host the Cleveland Browns.

Tickets to that Steelers-Browns game are listed as low as $100 depending on where you look online.

November 28-29, Los Angeles, Calif.

The Irish will cap off the season with a trip to the Los Angeles Coliseum to face the USC Trojans on November 28. 

The next day, the Los Angeles Rams will host Mike McGlinchey and the San Francisco 49ers less than a half hour drive away in brand new SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.

You can get tickets to the Rams-49ers game for as low as $86 right now online.

