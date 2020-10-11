Notre Dame Up To No. 4 In Latest Polls

Notre Dame moved up to No. 4 in the Associated Press and Coaches Polls after a wild weekend of college football. The Irish held serve, beating Florida State 42-26 after two weeks of no games.

Notre Dame leaped Florida in both polls after the Gators dropped a 41-38 game at Texas A & M.

There are two future Irish opponents in the top 10, and one is ranked in the top five in the AP Poll. Clemson remained No. 1 in both polls after its 42-17 beat down of previously seventh ranked Miami.

North Carolina jumped up three spots in both polls, going up to No. 5 in the AP Poll and No. 6 in the Coaches Poll. The Tar Heels beat beat Virginia Tech, who ranked 18th (AP) and 19th (Coaches) last week, by a 56-45 score.

Miami fell to 12th in the Coaches Poll and 13th in the AP Poll after their loss, and Virginia Tech fell to 23rd in both polls.

As things stand right now, Notre Dame will not face a Top 25 opponent until Clemson comes to town on Nov. 7. The Irish play North Carolina three weeks later.

