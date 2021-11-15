Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia, College Football Playoff Picture

After breaking down the film we provide final analysis of the Notre Dame win over Virginia

Notre Dame improved to 9-1 this weekend and built on its College Football Playoff resume with a 28-3 victory over Virginia (6-4). Notre Dame did some really good things in the win, and parts of the team didn't play consistently throughout the game.

Following the win we broke the game down, and as we do every week we followed that up by diving into the film and providing more detailed analysis. That's what we did in our Upon Further Review podcast, and we also talked about how the game impacted Notre Dame's playoff resume.

Our show begins with further discussion of the big picture aspects of the win. We discuss why it was a good win but also why the win wasn't good enough through the lends of impressing the College Football Playoff committee.

Next we discuss what we saw from the Irish defense after breaking down the film. There were several aspects of the defensive performance that were even more impressive after watching the film.

The same is true for the offense, which is what we discuss next. Of course, there were aspects of the offensive line that weren't as good as we thought, although the pass pro was quite good.

