Upon Further Review: Final Analysis On The Notre Dame Win Over UNC

After diving into the film we offer our final analysis of the Notre Dame win over North Carolina

Notre Dame improved to 7-1 this weekend after it out-scored North Carolina, winning the game 44-34. The victory allowed Notre Dame to jump up to No. 8 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY Coaches Polls. It was Notre Dame's third straight victory heading into the first College Football Playoff ranking, which comes out Tuesday night.

Irish Breakdown dove deeper into the film and gave more thoughts and analysis on the Notre Dame win.

We begin with a deeper look into the Notre Dame offense. We talk about the game plan - what we liked and didn't like - and then talk more about the brilliant performance by running back Kyren Williams. That is followed with thoughts on the Irish quarterback play, the quarterback rotation and the skill players.

We wrapped up the offensive portion with a breakdown of the offensive line performance and then discussed the play of right guard Cain Madden.

Next we start to focus on the Notre Dame defense and focused on two clear areas. The first is the game plan, which we actually liked. The second is the execution of that game plan, which wasn't very good. We go position by position, talk about the flaws that impacted the defense, what can be fixed and what players performed best.

