    • October 12, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    FootballRecruitingBasketballChampions Lounge+Film RoomSubscribeSI TIX
    Search

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia Tech

    After diving into the film we offer a final breakdown of the Notre Dame win over Virginia Tech
    Author:
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame went on the road and earned a hard fought and much-needed win at Virginia Tech. The team showed a lot of heart by not only bouncing back from the loss to Cincinnati the week prior, but also rallying from a 29-21 fourth quarter deficit.

    After the game Irish Breakdown dove into the film and offered more in-depth analysis on the game from a big picture standpoint and then diving into the offense and defense.

    We began the show talking about the big picture importance of the win and what we learned about the team. 

    That is followed by in-depth analysis of the offense. We talked about what we liked and didn't like from the game plan and play-calling. We talked about the quarterback play, the impactful performance of the skill players and the improvements we saw from the offensive line.

    Next we broke down what we saw from the Irish defense. It was a strange performance, and we discussed the many good things we saw from the defense in the win and then areas where the unit must improve in order to avoid the big plays it allowed in this victory.

    Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

    ———————

    Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

    BECOME A MEMBER

    Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

    Join the Irish Breakdown community!
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
    Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
    Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
    Follow me on Parler:     @BryanDriskell
    Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

    Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

    Notre Dame
    Football

    Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia Tech

    1 minute ago
    Tyler Buchner 1
    Football

    Tyler Buchner Showed He Is Notre Dame's Future, But Is He The Present?

    4 hours ago
    Notre Dame
    Football

    First Glance: Notre Dame Second Half Schedule

    6 hours ago
    Kyle Hamilton
    Football

    Take 5: Five Things I Am Most Confident With For The Second Half of the Season

    9 hours ago
    Avery Davis
    Football

    Notre Dame Still Has Big Things To Play For During The Second Half

    Oct 11, 2021
    Jack Coan - Tyler Buchner
    Football

    Notre Dame Must Fix Its Quarterback Problem .... Now

    Oct 11, 2021
    Kyren Williams
    Football

    College Football Roundup: Week Six Was Yet Another Wild Weekend

    Oct 11, 2021
    Notre Dame Defense
    Football

    Key Takeaways of the Notre Dame Defense From the Win Over Virginia Tech

    Oct 10, 2021
    Notre Dame
    Football

    Key Takeaways of the Notre Dame Offense From the Win Over Virginia Tech

    Oct 10, 2021