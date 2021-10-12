Upon Further Review: Breaking Down The Notre Dame Win Over Virginia Tech

After diving into the film we offer a final breakdown of the Notre Dame win over Virginia Tech

Notre Dame went on the road and earned a hard fought and much-needed win at Virginia Tech. The team showed a lot of heart by not only bouncing back from the loss to Cincinnati the week prior, but also rallying from a 29-21 fourth quarter deficit.

After the game Irish Breakdown dove into the film and offered more in-depth analysis on the game from a big picture standpoint and then diving into the offense and defense.

We began the show talking about the big picture importance of the win and what we learned about the team.

That is followed by in-depth analysis of the offense. We talked about what we liked and didn't like from the game plan and play-calling. We talked about the quarterback play, the impactful performance of the skill players and the improvements we saw from the offensive line.

Next we broke down what we saw from the Irish defense. It was a strange performance, and we discussed the many good things we saw from the defense in the win and then areas where the unit must improve in order to avoid the big plays it allowed in this victory.

