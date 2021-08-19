Versatile Receiving Corps Give Notre Dame OC Tommy Rees Plenty Of Options

Notre Dame has a deep and diverse group of receivers, which gives OC Tommy Rees plenty of options

Notre Dame certainly has plenty of talent at wide receiver, but despite the presence of a deep and talented group of pass catchers the unit still has much to prove. That group was a frequent topic of conversation during the most recent interview with offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

For senior wideout Braden Lenzy it's about staying healthy long enough to use his speed and talent to give the offense a much-needed home run threat.

Rees didn’t say he was going to minimize the number of snaps that Lenzy played this year to keep him healthy. What he did say is that limiting his time on the field is a decision that’ll be made in real-time.

Lenzy was hobbled with injuries last year, playing only seven games. He also missed the early portion of the 2019 season with similar soft-tissue leg injuries.

“I think all that stuff plays out over the course of the year,” Rees said. “We’re fortunate to be able to change personnel and mix in different groupings. That just provides a natural break for those guys and a natural ability to get different groups out there.”

Rees said the receiver core has versatility, which should give him options. That could also allow him to be judicious about saving his receivers' snaps.

“We talk about Joe (Wilkins Jr.), Avery (Davis) and (Lawrence) Keys,” he said. “Those are all guys that can move around. We have to do a great job of making sure we put people in the right spots and be successful. If that takes something off his (Lenzy’s) plate, that takes something off his plate. If that means we have a fresher rate for the entire season, that is probably better.”

It’s been a great offseason for senior wideout Joe Wilkins Jr. according to Rees.

He expects Wilkins to make a next-level impact during the regular season. Wilkins Jr., Lenzy, Davis and Kevin Austin Jr. are the core players at the receiver position.

Wilkins, who is 6-foot-2 and weighs 195 pounds, caught seven passes for 63 yards with one touchdown in 2020.

“I think Joe in the last nine or ten months has taken such a leap in his mentality and approach,” Rees said.

Rees said that Wilkins was always talented.

“He’s a guy that is extremely versatile in terms of knowing all three spots,” Rees stated. “He’s a guy we are counting on. He’s a guy that has stepped up from a vocal aspect. He’s come out here and strung some good days together and I’m happy for him. I’m proud of him. He’s a guy that has a done a lot of things the right way and it’s starting to show.”

When Lenzy arrived at Notre Dame, he said he only weighed 160 pounds. Lenzy’s Notre Dame bio lists him at 182 this season.

Rees said wants a bigger, more experienced Lenzy to be more physical. Lenzy’s speed naturally makes him a deep threat.

Expanding his game and allow him to make more possession type of plays only adds options for the offense and makes Lenzy harder to defend.

“For us, it was important that we defined things for Braden,” Rees said. “These are the things we are going to ask of him. He’s definitely expanded the routes he can do. He’s expanded the mental and physical ability of understanding the nuances of running those routes. He’s committed to his craft and I think it obviously shows.”

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @MikeHuttonPT

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter