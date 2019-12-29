VIDEO: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Talk Camping World Bowl Victory

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was joined at the podium by seniors Chase Claypool and Khalid Kareem after the 33-9 Fighting Irish victory over Iowa State. It was a convincing win for Notre Dame, and Claypool was named the game's MVP.

Below are clips of a few top comments from Kelly. At the bottom of the article is the full press conference.

Kelly On His Team, Naysayers

Kelly On The Irish Pass Defense

Kelly On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Kareem On His Takeaways At Notre Dame

Claypool On The Camping World Bowl Experience

Full Press Conference

Game Highlights