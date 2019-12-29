IrishMaven
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

VIDEO: Brian Kelly, Notre Dame Players Talk Camping World Bowl Victory

Bryan Driskell

Notre Dame head coach Brian Kelly was joined at the podium by seniors Chase Claypool and Khalid Kareem after the 33-9 Fighting Irish victory over Iowa State. It was a convincing win for Notre Dame, and Claypool was named the game's MVP.

Below are clips of a few top comments from Kelly. At the bottom of the article is the full press conference.

Kelly On His Team, Naysayers

Kelly On The Irish Pass Defense

Kelly On Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

Kareem On His Takeaways At Notre Dame

Claypool On The Camping World Bowl Experience

Full Press Conference

Game Highlights

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

GameDay Chat: #15 Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis, updates and conversation about the Notre Dame bowl game matchup against Iowa State

Tommy Rees Named Play-Caller For Camping World Bowl

Bryan Driskell

The former Irish quarterback will be calling plays against Iowa State

Camping World Bowl Prediction: Notre Dame vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Final prediction for Notre Dame's Camping World Bowl matchup against Iowa State

Game Observations: Notre Dame Offense vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis of Notre Dame offense from its 33-9 victory over Iowa State

Expanding The College Football Playoff The Right Way

Bryan Driskell

Expansion to the playoff system is coming, but it must be done properly in order to keep the game moving in the right direction

Game Observations: Notre Dame Defense vs. Iowa State

Bryan Driskell

Analysis of the Notre Dame defense from the 33-9 victory over Iowa State

My Christmas Wish List

Bryan Driskell

This is the season of giving and sharing, and I felt it was appropriate to share the Christmas Wish List I sent to Santa. It’s what I want over the next year.

Notre Dame Football: Dec. 25 Practice Notes

Brian Smith

Brian Smith recaps what he saw from Notre Dame's Christmas Day practice.

Notre Dame End Julian Okwara Remains a PFF First-Round Prospect

Bryan Driskell

According to Pro Football Focus, the Irish end remains projected for the first round of the draft.

Bowl Prep: Breaking Down The Iowa State Defense

Bryan Driskell

An inside look at the scrappy Iowa State defense