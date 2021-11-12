Virginia Pass Catchers Present A Unique Challenge For Notre Dame

Virginia's depth of talent in the pass game presents the Notre Dame defense with a challenge it hasn't faced all season

Notre Dame has faced some incredibly talented pass catchers and strong pass attacks throughout the 2021 season, but Virginia presents a challenge unlike anything the Irish have seen this season.

Virginia enters this matchup ranked 2nd nationally in passing yards per game, 26th in yards per attempt and 28th in pass efficiency. The Cavaliers are averaging 401.0 passing yards per game, and even with quarterback Brennan Armstrong banged up this is a matchup that presents major challenges for Notre Dame.

The reason is the combination of well-designed scheme and a deep, and unique group of pass catchers.

Offensive coordinator Robert Anae is a veteran that has been able to hit all the right buttons this season. He has a veteran team that is able to do a lot of different things. It's a complex scheme that uses a lot of personnel variations, motions, shifts and unbalanced looks to create mismatches, they execute a variety of post-snap switches with receivers, attack both horizontally and vertically and they spread the ball around in an impressive manner.

It all works because they have a smart trigger man and a group of pass catchers that are hard to defend.

DEPTH OF WEAPONS

Notre Dame has already faced the No. 3 (Drake London), No. 4 (David Bell) and No. 6 (Josh Downs) receivers in the country in terms of receiving yards per game. Virginia wide out Dontayvion Wicks ranks ninth in yards per game, but there's a big difference.

Purdue, USC and North Carolina don't have a second receiver that ranks in the Top 100 nationally in receiving yards per game, but Virginia has two more. All-purpose athlete Keytaon Thompson ranks 53rd and Billy Kemp IV ranks 79th in receiving yards. Kemp ranks 19th nationally in catches (60) while tight end Jelani Woods ranks 13th nationally among tight ends in receiving yards

Wicks (9), Kemp (6) and Woods (6) have all caught at least six touchdowns and rank in the Top 40 in touchdown receivers on the season.

Unlike USC and North Carolina, and to a degree Purdue, you can't just take one player out of the game. Wicks had one catch in the 34-33 win over Louisville, going out of the game with an injury. Despite his absence the Cavaliers still went for 487 yards through the air, as the third receiver Ra'Shaun Henry stepping into the lineup and racking up 179 yards on nine catches while Thompson hauled in 10 catches for 149 yards.

WIDE ARRAY OF BODY TYPES

Part of what makes this group of players so effective, and dangerous, is the variety of body types the offense can throw at secondaries.

Wicks is 6-1 and 205 pounds, with a body type that reminds me of former LSU receiver Ja'Marr Chase. Kemp is a short, shifty player that checks in at 5-9 and 175 pounds. Henry is longer and a deep threat, measuring in at 6-3 and 190 pounds.

Then there are the tight ends. Woods is 6-7 and 265 pounds. Thompson is a hybrid player that does a little bit of everything, something being 6-4 and 210 pounds allows him to do. The matchup of Woods and Thompson against Notre Dame linebackers JD Bertrand (6-1) and Drew White (6-0) is especially troubling. It reminds me a great deal of the matchup that Cincinnati exploited during its 24-13 win over the Irish.

This versatility allows Virginia to match up against different coverages, and it has players that can match up against Notre Dame's bigger corners (Cam Hart) and those that can match up against the smaller, faster corners (TaRiq Bracy).

So what is Notre Dame to do? Well, number one they need to play sound football. Notre Dame's defense is plenty of talented players of its own, although they haven't played with the consistency we've seen from the Virginia offense. Clarence Lewis, Hart and Bracy need to be on top of their game and eliminate the mental/assignment mistakes that have plagued the unit throughout the season.

While the Virginia wideouts and quarterback are talented, and productive, many of their pass concepts are downfield routes that require time. The best way to attack that is to attack the line, which is the area where Notre Dame holds the advantage.

The best friend of the Irish secondary should be the front four, assuming Notre Dame makes the decision to play four. This is a game where Isaiah Foskey needs to be turned loose on the backfield and not used as a cover player. It's a game where Jayson Ademilola needs to play like the high draft pick I believe him to be. We need to see veterans Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa and Kurt Hinish be on top of their game.

For Notre Dame it will be about having a sound game plan, a well-executed game plan and the best players for the Irish need to be allowed to make plays, and they need to step up and make plays when given those opportunities.

