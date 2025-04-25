Fans Go Wild as Former Notre Dame Star Shines at NHL Playoff Game
The NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway with 16-teams vying to bring Lord Stanley home over the next two months. First Round action sees the Washington Capitals taking on the Montreal Canadiens and your first thought might be to wonder what that has to do with Notre Dame.
Your answer: on the ice nothing at all, but in the stands is a different story.
The Washington Commanders quarterbacks took a trip to Game 2 of the series earlier this week and sat in some prime seats near the ice. During a break in the first period, former Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman got the crowd on his feet by chugging a beer, much to the delight of fellow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota. Check it out below.
It seems safe to say the quarterback room in Washington has no trouble getting along despite having three rather high-profile players in it.
Washington went on to win the game 3-1 to take a 2-0 advantage in the best of seven series. I won't go as far as to say that Sam Hartman was the lucky charm and reason the Capitals won, but I'm not going to tell you it was anything else, either.