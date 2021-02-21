Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Week In Review

All the articles, podcasts and top videos about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting that were published at Irish Breakdown.

It might be the offseason, but there is still plenty of news and analysis involving the Notre Dame football program. Below are the articles, podcasts and top videos about Notre Dame football and Fighting Irish recruiting that were published at Irish Breakdown.

NOTRE DAME TEAM NEWS/ANALYSIS

What Is Jarrett Patterson's Best Position?

Notre Dame To Pause Football Workouts Due To Covid Cases

TaRiq Bracy Bouncing Back Is Vital To Notre Dame In 2021

Injury To Kyle Hamilton Could Be A Blessing For Notre Dame

Keeping Mike Elston Was A Much-Needed Victory For Notre Dame

Notre Dame QB Ian Book's Draft Projection Becoming Clear

Notre Dame Must Embrace Name, Image, Likeness Inevitability And Use It

Talking Notre Dame Coaching Changes, Mike Elston, Special Teams, NFL Draft, Ian Book

Notre Dame Football Makes Staff Changes

Is Liam Eichenberg A First Round Talent?

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Prospect Profile: D.J. Wesolak, Defensive End

Prospect Profile: Jadarian Price, Running Back

Prospect Profile: Kaden Saunders, Wide Receiver

Prospect Profile: Jake Taylor, Offensive Tackle

Prospect Profile: Kaleb Brown, Wide Receiver

Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Standout 2022 Linebacker Devon Jackson

Notre Dame Offers Top 2023 Running Back That Is Committed To Florida State

Notre Dame Makes Final Three For Talented Offensive Tackle Jake Taylor

Notre Dame Makes Top 10 For Top 100 Texas Cornerback Austin Jordan

PODCASTS

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Date: Feb. 19, 2021

Kevin Austin vs. Braden Lenzy - Whose Emergence Matters Most For Notre Dame

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

Breaking Down Notre Dame's Biggest Losses, Top Returners For 2021

Date: Feb. 18, 2021

NFL Draft Preview - Breaking Down Notre Dame Defensive Players

Date: Feb. 17, 2021

NFL Draft Preview - Breaking Down Ian Book, Tommy Tremble And The Receivers

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

NFL Draft Preview - Breaking Down The Notre Dame Offensive Linemen

Date: Feb. 16, 2021

Will the Notre Dame defense be better in 2021?

Date: Feb. 15, 2021

Notre Dame Makes Staff Changes, Names A New Recruiting Coordinator

Date: Feb. 15, 2021

TOP VIDEOS

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Notre Dame Quarterback Talk

Is Brian Kelly Reverting Back To His Pre-2017 Form?

Will The Notre Dame Pass Rush Be Better In 2021?

Notre Dame Safeties Need To Step Up This Spring

Will Notre Dame Use Kyren Williams And Chris Tyree Together?

Debating Notre Dame's Biggest Loss On Offense

Kevin Austin vs. Braden Lenzy: Whose Emergence Matters Most?

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter