Irish Breakdown: Week In Review

It was quite a busy week for Notre Dame on the field, off the field and on the recruiting trail. You can read all the best information on what happened this past week, including analysis of two football commitments, in the latest week in review feature from Irish Breakdown. (Click on the title for each story to open the link)

NOTRE DAME TO JOIN THE ACC FOR 2020?

The biggest possible news to come out of the week was the report that Notre Dame was poised to join the ACC in football for one season. In the video above I discuss this possibility with Sports Illustrated.

REPORT: Notre Dame To Join ACC For The 2020 Season — This is the initial story that discussed the report from Brett McMurphy about the possibility of Notre Dame joining the ACC for the 2020 season.

More On Notre Dame And The ACC In 2020 — After the initial report came out we did more digging on the possibility of Notre Dame being in the Coastal Division and the possibility of the Irish being eligible to play in the ACC title game in 2020.

Positive Signs For Notre Dame And College Football In 2020 — Prior to the news about Notre Dame and the ACC came out, Irish Breakdown's Ryan Palmeri wrote about the positives signs regarding the Irish and college football in 2020.

CHANCE TUCKER COMMITMENT

Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2021 cornerback Chance Tucker.

Notre Dame Lands 2021 Cornerback Chance Tucker — This article breaks the news that Tucker had committed to Notre Dame. It included quotes from Tucker to IB's Mason Plummer about why he chose the Fighting Irish.

Class Impact: Chance Tucker To Notre Dame — I break down why the pick up of Tucker was so important and what he brings to the Notre Dame cornerback position.

JOEY TANONA COMMITMENT

Notre Dame kicked off the 2022 class with a commitment from Indiana native Joey Tanona, one of the top offensive tackles in the Midwest.

Notre Dame Lands Standout 2022 Offensive Tackle Joey Tanona — This is the article breaking that Tanona had committed to Notre Dame.

Class Impact: Joey Tanona To Notre Dame — I break down why the pick up of Tanona was so important and what he brings to the Notre Dame offensive line.

RECRUITING NEWS

The top recruiting news from the week is all right here.

Notre Dame Makes Impactful Early Impression On Top LB — Illinois linebacker Sebastian Cheeks is one of the top linebackers in the 2022 class, and the Notre Dame coaches have already made a strong impression on him.

Notre Dame Looking To Strike Gold In Nebraska ... Again — Notre Dame landed an outstanding prospect from Nebraska in 2020, and the Irish are looking to hit it big again in 2022. This time it's from a linebacker that hails from the same high school as 2020 signee Xavier Watts.

Notre Dame Eyeing A Legacy In The 2022 Class — Notre Dame is taking a look at 2022 linebacker Nolan Ziegler, who has family ties to the Irish program.

Notre Dame TE Commit Cane Berrong Among The "Safest" Prospects In The Country — SI All-American ranked Notre Dame 2021 tight end commit Cane Berrong as arguably the "safest" prospect in the country.

Blake Fisher Ranked No. 6 Offensive Tackle In 2021 — Notre Dame offensive tackle commit Blake Fisher was ranked as the nation's No. 6 tackle by SI All-American, which is a lofty ranking when you consider how loaded the 2021 offensive line class happens to be.

SI ALL-AMERICAN EVALUATIONS

SI All-American broke down its All-American candidates for the 2021 class, and there were a number of Notre Dame commits and targets on the list. Click on the name below to read the article for each prospect.

OL Pat Coogan (Notre Dame commit)

DE David Abiara (Notre Dame commit)

OL Rocco Spindler

WR Dont'e Thornton

WR Jayden Thomas

S Titus Mokiao-Atimalala

PRESEASON TEAM NEWS

Notre Dame Defenders Among The Nation's Freakiest Athletes — The Athletic's Bruce Feldman ranked the freakiest players in college football, and there were two Notre Dame defenders on the list.

QB Ian Book Named To Maxwell Award Watch List — Book was named to the watch list for an award that goes to the best player in college football.

LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah Named To Butkus Award Watch List — Owusu-Koramoah was named to the watch list for the award that goes to the nation's best linebacker. Two other ND linebackers have won this award under head coach Brian Kelly (Manti Te'o, Jaylon Smith).

Three Notre Dame Linemen Make Outland Trophy Watch List — Offensive linemen Liam Eichenberg, Aaron Banks and Jarrett Patterson were named to the watch list for the best interior players. That can be OL or interior defensive linemen.

Notre Dame Linebackers Make Nagurski Trophy Watch List — Owusu-Koramoah also earned a spot on the watch list for the award that goes to the best overall defensive player in the country.

Of course, we couldn't cap the week off without some Notre Dame hoops recruiting coverage.

Notre Dame Hoops Had A Very Busy Week On The Recruiting Trail — Notre Dame threw out a host of offers to too prospects in the 2021 and 2022 classes. There were some big time players to get offers from the Irish staff, and some have high early interest in Notre Dame. Nathan Erbach breaks it all down.

