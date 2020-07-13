Irish Breakdown Week In Review

The last seven days were certainly a jam-packed week of news, information and analysis. Let’s take a look back at all the news and articles from Irish Breakdown. (Click on the title to open the article)

LATEST ON THE 2020 SEASON AND SCHEDULE

Notre Dame Still Has Plenty Of Non-Pac 12 Options ... For Now — The Big Ten and Pac 12 have decided to play conference only games in 2020. That means three games off the Notre Dame schedule, but there are still plenty of options for the Irish.

ACC Plus Independents Give Notre Dame Options For Football In 2020 — Another article focusing on scheduling options for Notre Dame in 2020, and how the ACC and Independent programs fit into ND's scheduling plans.

The ACC Has A Golden Opportunity To Entice Notre Dame — While some in the media are foolishly talking about ACC and the rest of college football trying to strong arm Notre Dame, the right path for the ACC would be to bend over backwards to help the Irish program in 2020.

Notre Dame Doesn't Need The ACC As Much As The ACC Needs Notre Dame — To build on the previous article, Ryan Palmeri shows how the ACC needs Notre Dame more than Notre Dame needs the ACC.

Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick Not Optimistic About Sept. 5 Start Date — Notre Dame AD Jack Swarbrick spoke with ESPN about whether or not the 2020 season will start on time.

TEAM NEWS AND ANALYSIS

All Notre Dame Football Players test Negative For COVID-19 — In the second round of COVID-19 testing, all Notre Dame players and staff members tested negative.

Jarrett Patterson Ready For A Breakout Season — Rising junior Jarrett Patterson played center for just a few months when the 2019 started. With a year in the lineup under his belt he has a chance for a breakout campaign in 2020.

PODCAST: The ND Offensive Line Holds The Ultimate Key To Success In 2020 — IB football analyst Vince DeDario and I talk about how important the offensive line is to Notre Dame's team success in 2020, and our optimism level about the unit reaching its full potential.

JOE ALT COMMITMENT

Notre Dame Lands 2021 OL Joe Alt — Notre Dame picked up a commitment from 2021 Minnesota offensive tackle Joe Alt. Despite his three-star status, Alt is a high-upside player and this was a strong pickup for the Irish.

Class Impact: Joe Alt To Notre Dame — Breaking down what the commitment of Alt means for the Notre Dame class and the offensive line.

Talking Joe Alt's Commitment — After Alt committed I went on WSBT Sportsbeat to talk about what this pickup meant for the Irish, and why this is a quality pick up.

What's Next: Notre Dame Offensive Line Recruiting — I broke down what Notre Dame must do next to build on the commitment of Alt, both in the 2021 and 2022 classes.

RECRUITING

ND Continues Hard Push For Standout 2021 LB — The top defensive recruit on the board for Notre Dame is Tennessee LB Prince Kollie. IB recruiting analyst Mason Plummer gives the latest in his recruitment.

2021 Tight End Calls Notre Dame "Elite" — Notre Dame is making a push for 2021 Ohio tight end Mitchell Evans, and he holds the Irish in high esteem.

Talented 2022 QB Developing Bond With Tommy Rees — Texas quarterback Cade Klubnik is arguably the top QB on the board in 2022, and he's developing a strong early connection with QB coach Tommy Rees.

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For 2022 Standout Safety — The Irish made the final six for Wisconsin safety Braelon Allen, one of the top 2022 defenders in the Midwest.

Top ND Target Rocco Spindler Sets Commitment Date — Top 100 offensive lineman Rocco Spindler sets his commitment date. This article gives the date and talks about how important he is to the class.

Several Schools Standing Out Early With Top 100 WR — IB recruiting analyst Nathan Erbach gives the latest with 2022 Top 100 wide receiver Tyler Morris.

BASKETBALL RECRUITING

Notre Dame Would Be "Great Place" For 2022 Top 50 Wing — Notre Dame is quite high on Top 50 wing Prince Aligbe, and the Irish hoops staff is building an early connection with him.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter