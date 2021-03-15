Notre Dame Football Week In Review
It was a busy week at Irish Breakdown, and we produced a ton of Notre Dame football related content. There was Notre Dame team talk, NFL Draft talk and of course, plenty of Notre Dame recruiting.
Below are the top articles from the week and our ten best videos.
SPRING PREVIEWS
Spring Preview: Notre Dame Tight End Group Remains Loaded
TEAM NEWS AND ANALYSIS
Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Must Re-Evaluate Its Redshirt Philosophy
The Jeff Quinn Era Officially Begins At Notre Dame
Notre Dame Schedules Central Michigan For The 2023 Season
Talking Steve Angeli, Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB Depth Chart, Marcus Freeman and the NFL Draft
JADEN MICKEY COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
Cornerback Jaden Mickey Commits To Notre Dame
CLASS IMPACT: Cornerback Jaden Mickey To Notre Dame
Notre Dame Commit Profile: Jaden Mickey, Cornerback
AMORION WALKER COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME
Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Amorion Walker
CLASS IMPACT: WR Amorion Walker To Notre Dame
Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR Amorion Walker
Breaking Down The Commitment Of Amorion Walker
What's Next: Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting
NOTRE DAME RECRUITING
Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Recruiting Edition
Notre Dame Recruiting: Best Bets For The Next Commitment
2022 Must Get: Impact Cover Corners
2022 Must Get: Big Three At Running Back
2022 Must Get: Elite Linebacker Haul
2022 Must Get: Super Slot Receiver
Notre Dame Corner Prospect Khamauri Rogers Is One Of The Nation's Best Cover Players
Breaking Down 2022 Notre Dame Linebacker Recruiting, Talking Future Of The Irish Defense
Notre Dame Among Top Contenders For Star Running Back Nicholas Singleton
Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Standout Oregon WR Darrius Clemons
Michigan Safety Jaden Mangham Sees All-American Future At Notre Dame
Elite RB Gavin Sawchuk Building Strong Connection With Notre Dame and Lance Taylor
Dillon Tatum Breaks Down Notre Dame, Other Finalists
Elite 2023 Cornerback Planning To Visit Notre Dame After Landing Coveted Irish Offer
2023 ATH Sonny Styles Planning On Visiting Notre Dame Soon
2023 DE Jalen Thompson Enthused By Notre Dame Offer
Notre Dame Offer 'Huge' For Standout 2023 Cornerback Cole Martin
NOTRE DAME - NFL DRAFT
TDN Mock Draft: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Browns, Eichenberg To The Chiefs
TOP VIDEOS
Notre Dame Mailbag
5 Key Questions For The Notre Dame Defense
Jeff Quinn Era Officially Begins
Spring Preview: Tight Ends
Notre Dame Recruiting: Must Gets On Offense In 2022
Early Junior Highlights Of Notre Dame Commit DE Aiden Gobaira
Notre Dame CB Target Khamauri Rogers Highlights
