Notre Dame Football Week In Review

It was a busy week at Irish Breakdown, and we produced a ton of Notre Dame football related content. There was Notre Dame team talk, NFL Draft talk and of course, plenty of Notre Dame recruiting.

Below are the top articles from the week and our ten best videos.

SPRING PREVIEWS

Spring Preview: Notre Dame Tight End Group Remains Loaded

TEAM NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Must Re-Evaluate Its Redshirt Philosophy

The Jeff Quinn Era Officially Begins At Notre Dame

Notre Dame Schedules Central Michigan For The 2023 Season

Talking Steve Angeli, Tyler Buchner, Notre Dame QB Depth Chart, Marcus Freeman and the NFL Draft

JADEN MICKEY COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Cornerback Jaden Mickey Commits To Notre Dame

CLASS IMPACT: Cornerback Jaden Mickey To Notre Dame

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Jaden Mickey, Cornerback

AMORION WALKER COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame Lands Wide Receiver Amorion Walker

CLASS IMPACT: WR Amorion Walker To Notre Dame

Notre Dame Commit Profile: WR Amorion Walker

Breaking Down The Commitment Of Amorion Walker

What's Next: Notre Dame Wide Receiver Recruiting

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Notre Dame Football Mailbag: Recruiting Edition

Notre Dame Recruiting: Best Bets For The Next Commitment

2022 Must Get: Impact Cover Corners

2022 Must Get: Big Three At Running Back

2022 Must Get: Elite Linebacker Haul

2022 Must Get: Super Slot Receiver

Notre Dame Corner Prospect Khamauri Rogers Is One Of The Nation's Best Cover Players

Breaking Down 2022 Notre Dame Linebacker Recruiting, Talking Future Of The Irish Defense

Notre Dame Among Top Contenders For Star Running Back Nicholas Singleton

Notre Dame Makes Top Group For Standout Oregon WR Darrius Clemons

Michigan Safety Jaden Mangham Sees All-American Future At Notre Dame

Elite RB Gavin Sawchuk Building Strong Connection With Notre Dame and Lance Taylor

Dillon Tatum Breaks Down Notre Dame, Other Finalists

Elite 2023 Cornerback Planning To Visit Notre Dame After Landing Coveted Irish Offer

2023 ATH Sonny Styles Planning On Visiting Notre Dame Soon

2023 DE Jalen Thompson Enthused By Notre Dame Offer

Notre Dame Offer 'Huge' For Standout 2023 Cornerback Cole Martin

NOTRE DAME - NFL DRAFT

TDN Mock Draft: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah To The Browns, Eichenberg To The Chiefs

TOP VIDEOS

Notre Dame Mailbag

5 Key Questions For The Notre Dame Defense

Jeff Quinn Era Officially Begins

Spring Preview: Tight Ends

Notre Dame Recruiting: Must Gets On Offense In 2022

Early Junior Highlights Of Notre Dame Commit DE Aiden Gobaira

Notre Dame CB Target Khamauri Rogers Highlights

