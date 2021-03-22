Notre Dame Football: Irish Breakdown Week In Review

All the latest news and analysis of the Notre Dame football program and its recruiting efforts

It was a busy week at Irish Breakdown, and we produced a ton of Notre Dame football related content. There was Notre Dame team talk, NFL Draft talk and of course, plenty of Notre Dame recruiting.

Below are the top articles from the week and our best videos.

SPRING PREVIEWS - TEAM NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Wide Receivers

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Linebackers

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

JOSH BURNHAM COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame Lands A Commitment From Linebacker Josh Burnham

Class Impact: LB Josh Burnham Commits To Notre Dame

LB Josh Burnham Goes In-Depth On His Notre Dame Commitment

Notre Dame Commit Josh Burnham Is A 'Special Talent'

SI All-American: Breaking Down Notre Dame Commits Jaden Mickey and Josh Burnham

What's Next: Notre Dame Closing In On An Elite Linebacker Haul

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Notre Dame Dream Class: Defensive Recruits The Irish Must Sign

Notre Dame Must Get: A Dominant Outside Receiver Is Still A Need In The 2022 Class

What's Next For Notre Dame At Cornerback In The 2022 Class

Pot Of Gold Shows A Much-Needed Recruiting Shift For Notre Dame

Notre Dame Prospect Profile: Holden Staes, Tight End

Breaking Down The Commitment Of CB Jaden Mickey To Notre Dame

Notre Dame Makes Final Five For Elite Offensive Tackle Zach Rice

Electric Virginia Receiver Xayvion Bradshaw Has A Strong Notre Dame Connection

Notre Dame Is Making A Push For Top 100 Receiver Tyler Morris

Elite Linebacker Jaylen Sneed To Visit Notre Dame On Monday

IB Recruiting Notebook: Notre Dame Making Big Moves In 2023

Notre Dame Battling In-State Badgers For The Nation's Top Center Carson Hinzman

Notre Dame Makes Top 6 For Talented Ohio Offensive Tackle Aamil Wagner

Hawaii Defender Tevarua Tafiti Gives The Latest On Recruitment, Notre Dame

Notre Dame Offers Elite 2023 Michigan Quarterback Dante Moore

Notre Dame Offers Elite 2023 QB Arch Manning

2023 Two-Sport Standout Duce Robinson Would 'Love' To Play At Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME - NFL DRAFT - NFL

Some Surprises Among The Eight Notre Dame Players Projected In Seven-Round Mock Draft

Mock Draft: Two Notre Dame Offensive Linemen Go AFC West In Round One

Tommy Tremble Ranked As NFL Draft's No. 3 Tight End Prospect

Will Fuller Signs With The Miami Dolphins

Defensive End Isaac Rochell Signs With The Indianapolis Colts

Former Notre Dame Players Find New NFL Homes

TOP VIDEOS

Notre Dame Football Mailbag

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Wide Receiver

Notre Dame Spring Preview: Linebacker

Who's Next: Predicting Notre Dame's Next Commitments

Josh Burnham Commits To Notre Dame

SI All-American Breaks Down Notre Dame Commits Jaden Mickey and Josh Burnham

Notre Dame Recruiting: Pot of Gold Indicates A Much-Needed Strategy Change

