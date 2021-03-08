Notre Dame Football Week In Review

All the latest news and analysis of the Notre Dame football program and its recruiting efforts

It was a busy week at Irish Breakdown, and we produced a ton of Notre Dame football related content. There was Notre Dame team talk, NFL Draft talk and of course, plenty of Notre Dame recruiting.

Below are the top articles from the week and our ten best videos.

SPRING PREVIEWS

Five Biggest Questions For The Notre Dame Offense Heading Into The Spring

Five Biggest Questions For The Notre Dame Defense Heading Into The Spring

Notre Dame Spring Preview - Running Backs

Notre Dame Spring Preview - Cornerback

Notre Dame Spring Preview - Defensive Tackle

TEAM NEWS AND ANALYSIS

Notre Dame Football Mailbag - Defense, Recruiting Edition

Talking Kyren Williams, Jack Coan, Breakout Players

Freshman Corner Philip Riley Will Be Hard To Keep Off The Field

Chris Watt To Be Hired As Tulane's Offensive Line Coach

STEVE ANGELI COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Notre Dame Lands 2022 QB Steve Angeli

Class Impact: QB Steve Angeli To Notre Dame

Notre Dame Commit Profile: Steve Angeli, Quarterback

QB Steve Angeli Breaks Down His Commitment To Notre Dame

Steve Angeli Is Now Focusing On Doing His Own Recruiting For Notre Dame

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Midweek Musings: Notre Dame Recruiting Must Get To The Next Level

Breaking Down Notre Dame 2022 Linebacker Recruiting

Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Anthony Lucas, Defensive Tackle

Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Josh Burnham, Linebacker

Notre Dame Recruit Profile: Gavin Sawchuk, Running Back

Notre Dame Makes Top 5 For Top 100 Linebacker Niuafe Tuihalamaka

Notre Dame In The Hunt For Top 100 Running Back

Standout LB Sebastian Cheeks Updates Notre Dame Recruitment, Decision Timeline

Notre Dame Making An Early Impact With Standout 2023 Wide Receiver

Notre Dame Making A Strong Push For Two-Way Standout Cooper Barkate

Notre Dame Makes Final Group For 2022 Florida Cornerback

Family Ties Add Excitement To Notre Dame Offer For 2023 Blocker TJ Shanahan

Notre Dame Makes Final Four For 2022 Athlete Dillon Tatum

NOTRE DAME - NFL DRAFT

NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Notre Dame LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah

NFL Draft Talk: Jim Mora Breaks Down Notre Dame's Daelin Hayes

SI Mock Draft: Four Notre Dame Players In Three Rounds

Seven Notre Dame Players Go In First Four Rounds In Latest NFL.com Mock Draft

Notre Dame Has 11 Players Invited To The NFL Scouting Combine

TOP VIDEOS

Notre Dame Mailbag

ND Quarterbacks Must Make More Plays In The Pass Game

Chris Tyree Needs A Sophomore Surge

Last Chance For Shayne Simon

Will Jayson Ademilola Fulfill His Promise In 2021?

Breaking Down Notre Dame QB Recruiting

Rylie Mills Is Poised For A Sophomore Breakout

CB Cam Hart Could Hold The Key For The Notre Dame Secondary

Is CB Ramon Henderson Ready To Step Up?

ND Has Talent At WR, But Who Steps Up This Spring?

———————

