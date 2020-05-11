It was a busy week for the Notre Dame football program, especially on the recruiting trail. Here's a look at the best content from Irish Breakdown over the last week. (Click on the title to open the article)

PHILIP RILEY COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Here's the content from cornerback Philip Riley's decision to commit to Notre Dame.

Commit Story — What you need to know about cornerback commit Philip Riley.

Class Impact — How the commitment of Riley impacts the 2021 recruiting class and the Notre Dame depth chart.

Riley Talks ND Commitment — Video of Riley talking with Irish Breakdown recruiting analyst Brian Smith about his decision to pick the Fighting Irish, his relationship with head coach Brian Kelly and cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens, and his versatility.

JASON ONYE COMMITS TO NOTRE DAME

Here's the content from defensive end Jason Onye's decision to commit to Notre Dame.

Commit Story — Includes quotes from Jason Onye on why he picked Notre Dame.

Class Impact — How the commitment of Onye impacts the 2021 recruiting class and the Notre Dame depth chart.

Film Room — It's not from this week, but this film breakdown looks at why Notre Dame picked Onye over higher ranked recruits.

2020 NOTRE DAME SEASON PREVIEW

We kicked off our preview coverage of the 2020 Notre Dame football season this week.

What Returns To The Notre Dame Backfield — A look at the experience and production that returns to the Notre Dame backfield in 2020. A hint, there is a lot of production coming back to this group.

Previewing The 2020 Notre Dame Offense — Breaking down the expectations for the Irish offense in 2020. Analysis includes perceived strengths of the unit and areas for concern.

2020 Quarterback Preview — Analysis of what returns to the Notre Dame quarterback depth chart in 2020.

QB Ian Book — A deep dive into fifth-year senior quarterback Ian Book. The analysis looks at the skills that could allow Book to be a dominant player in 2020, but also breaks down the areas of his game that could continue to hurt him and the offense if not improved upon.

NOTRE DAME NEWS

The Shake Down: Vegas Win Totals For Notre Dame In 2020 — In his first article for Irish Breakdown, contributor J.P. Scott looks at the latest Vegas odds for Notre Dame from a win totals standpoint.

Notre Dame Is Looking To Add An ACC Grad Transfer — Notre Dame is looking to add a graduate transfer at cornerback, and they have one particular player in mind.

Ian Book's Final Chapter Should Be His Best — A long time critic of Book, Irish Breakdown contributor Ryan Palmeri looks at why Book could be poised to prove him and other doubters wrong.

NOTRE DAME RECRUITING

Midweek Musings — This week's installment of Midweek Musings focused on recruiting. In part one I discuss the loss of running back Will Shipley and the decision behind the recruiting strategy in the 2021 class. I also break down the top cornerbacks on the board after the commitment of Riley, and where things stand.

Irish Breakdown Big Board: Cornerback — A film analysis of the cornerbacks on the board for Notre Dame in 2021. Includes a break down of their game, grades for each player and the cornerbacks are ranked from top to bottom.

CB Ryan Barnes Remains High On Notre Dame — One of the defenders on the board in 2021, cornerback Ryan Barnes, talks about his interest in Notre Dame.

2021 Running Back Names To Know — Recruiting analyst Brian Smith looks at five names on the running back board that Notre Dame fans need to know.

PODCASTS

Irish Breakdown Mailbag, Podcast Style — Answering questions from IB subscribers, and the topics include the running back recruiting strategy, Brian Kelly's recruiting philosophy, development of the quarterback position and who I would pick to replace Kelly when the time comes

2020 Offense Expectations — Breaking down is expected of the 2020 Notre Dame offense, what must happen for the Irish to meet those expectations and three bold predictions

2020 Defense Expectations — Breaking down is expected of the 2020 Notre Dame defense, what must happen for the Irish to meet those expectations and three bold predictions

2020 Breakout Players: Offense — Predicting three break out players for the Irish offense this upcoming season

2020 Breakout Players: Defense — Predicting three break out players for the Irish defense this upcoming season

NFL

The NFL debuts for the Notre Dame rookies were set when the league released its 2020 schedule. You can read that article HERE.

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Follow me on twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter