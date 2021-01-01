For Notre Dame, What Is Success Against Alabama?

Notre Dame and Alabama are set to face off in the Rose Bowl, and the winner gets a shot at the national championship. For Alabama, a successful performance is defined one way, and that is a victory.

For Notre Dame, a program seeking to get on Alabama's level, but a program not yet there, success must be defined a bit differently. Simply saying "Win or else" might sound nice, but for a program still trying to ascend, that's not always the only way to define success.

Let's get one thing out of the way immediately, Notre Dame is almost a three touchdown underdog to Alabama because of its failures in big moments, not because there is a significant talent gap between the two teams. From a pure personnel standpoint, this is the best Notre Dame has matched up against an elite opponent in a postseason game.

Notre Dame in 2020 is much closer to Alabama in 2020 than it was to Clemson in 2018, Ohio State in 2015 (outside of four players) and certainly against Alabama in 2012.

Having said that, Alabama is still the best team in the country, and they are that because they are both extremely talented and extremely well coached. Notre Dame is extremely talented, and today they get a chance to show if they can coach with the big boys.

We'll know that happened if one of two things happens.

1) Notre Dame beats Alabama - This is obvious, if the Fighting Irish beat Alabama it means they coached and played at an elite level. It means they built around their strengths, mitigated the areas where Alabama has the advantage and they forced the Tide into uncharacteristic mistakes. That is an obvious sign that Notre Dame has made a monumental leap as a program.

2) Notre Dame gives Alabama everything it can handle for 60 minutes - When you get onto this stage and your opponent is slightly more talented, slightly more experienced and/or slightly better coached you'll probably lose the game, but when you go toe-to-toe with that opponent for an entire game, and make them earn that victory, it shows that your program isn't far behind.

The biggest program changing performance by Clemson in 2015, the year they announced themselves as a true contender, wasn't its 24-22 home win over Notre Dame it October. It was playing Alabama toe-to-toe for an entire game, so much so that head coach Nick Saban had to pull out some tricks to give his team the victory.

Clemson announced themselves that day, and a year later that experience vaulted them to a national title.

For Notre Dame, a hard-fought, down-to-the-wire loss to Alabama where we are discussing if this one thing was different, or this play goes a different way and the Irish could win isn't as good as a victory, and it doesn't mean the program has arrived, but it would be clear evidence to me that Notre Dame has in fact taken a step forward as a program.

Lose the way you have in the past in these moments and its evidence that the program has become stale. It's a quality program, but far from being a legit title contender.

Lose in the kind of hard-fought manner discussed above and it paints the ACC title game loss in a much different light, and validates the Nov. 7 victory over Clemson that so many dismissed following the beatdown at the hands of the Tigers on Dec. 19.

A hard-fought loss is a message to the nation's top recruits, "Come here and help us get over that final hump," or "Come here and we can beat Alabama and Clemson."

That is how Notre Dame can end this day with a loss, but still come away with positive momentum as a program.

Of course, win and you've announced to the college football world that Notre Dame is officially back.

