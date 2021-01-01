What To Look For: Notre Dame vs. Alabama

Kickoff for Notre Dame and Alabama is getting closer and closer, and we'll soon find out if the Fighting Irish are ready to compete with, and possibly upset, the heavily favored Crimson Tide.

During our podcasts leading up to this game, Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and myself both agreed that we'll know early on if Notre Dame has the game plan, focus and fire necessary to play with the Tide.

There are several things I'll be looking for early on to see if Notre Dame is ready to run with the Tide. Here's what I'll be looking for on both sides of the ball, and on special teams.

OFFENSE

1. Notre Dame isn't doing what they do - Head coach Brian Kelly loves to say, "We're going to do what we do." That's great when it involves your overall philosophy. Running the ball, getting the ball to your top weapons, etc. What it can't mean, however, is that Notre Dame is running the same stale concepts in the run and pass game that often stalled the unit this season.

If you look at Notre Dame's mediocre scoring numbers and consider the offense played more teams that ranked between 90-127 in scoring defense (five) than it played teams that ranked in the in the top 40 in scoring defense (two) it's quite disappointing, and not indicative of the talent level. Notre Dame has simply relied on having better players, which won't necessarily be the case against the Tide.

Against Alabama, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees needs to build a creative game plan that utilizes BOTH of his tight ends, moves Javon McKinley around to create matchup advantages, uses BOTH of his running backs and is aggressive going after the Alabama defense. If Alabama is heating Notre Dame up he needs to show he can attack that with the screen, pass and run game. It needs to look different than what we've seen.

2. Offensive line is thriving - Notre Dame cannot win this game without its line controlling the action. It is one of the nation's best units, and it needs to play like it. That means being assignment sound, working cohesively, getting a push at the line of scrimmage and giving quarterback Ian Book a clean pocket.

If we see this early in the game, and if we see the line playing with some fire and attitude, it will be a very good sign and it should allow the offense to establish the ground attack. If Notre Dame cannot get the run game going it's likely going to be a very long day.

3. Ian Book is dealing - Quarterback Ian Book doesn't need to play the game of his life for Notre Dame to win, although that certainly would help! What Book needs to do is be confident, make quick decisions (and correct decisions), throw the ball on time, trust his teammates and for the love of all things holy, be aggressive!

That doesn't mean throwing into triple coverage in hopes of your teammates making plays, it means if you have a one-on-one, take it. It means if there is a window, no matter how small, put the ball out and give your teammates chances to make plays. It means pushing the ball downfield, and it means throwing with confidence.

If Book comes out and is throwing in rhythm, taking shots and throwing accurate and confidently the Irish can move the ball and score on the Tide.

DEFENSE

1. Front four is handling business - Notre Dame's front four must have a big day. While Book might not need to play the game of his line for the Irish to win, the defensive linemen do need to have that kind of day. They are the first key to Notre Dame shutting down the run game and putting pressure on Mac Jones.

It's simple, if Alabama runs the ball and Jones gets clean pockets the Crimson Tide will score early and often. If Notre Dame can shut down the run game and get consistent hits on Jones it will have a chance to create enough stops to win.

This is especially true if Notre Dame is accomplishing both feats on first and second down.

2. Coverage looks are getting Mac Jones out of rhythm - Getting hits and pressure on Jones is just part of it. I don't care how good the front four is, and how inventive Clark Lea is at coming up with well-timed and well-executed pressures, you cannot get to the quarterback every single snap. That is something Notre Dame learned against Clemson back in 2018, when the Irish pressured Trevor Lawrence throughout the first half, but on the few snaps where Lawrence had pressure he was able to exploit the pass defense.

Against Alabama, Lea needs his front four to play well, he needs to design some well-timed and well-executed run and pass blitzes, but he also needs to have a coverage package that creates a lot of different looks and keeps Jones guessing. No matter what you do schematically this pass offense is going to hit its fair share of throws, but if you can keep Jones guessing he'll also make enough mistakes for the defense to make some stops, and possibly force a turnover or two.

3. Irish are making stops - Points one and two need to lead to the Irish making stops. That means forcing punts and getting turnovers, but it also means holding Alabama to field goals instead of giving up touchdowns. Any time Alabama doesn't put seven on the board that is a huge win for the defense, and if the unit can string together a few stops in the first half it will allow its own offense to have time to get rolling by keeping the game tight.

For this to ultimately happen Notre Dame needs its best players to be at their best. That means Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Kyle Hamilton, Daelin Hayes, Ade Ogundeji, Myron Tagovailoa-Amosa, Kurt Hinish, Jayson Ademilola and Nick McCloud especially to be at their best immediately.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Jonathan Doerer is out of his funk - Notre Dame placekicker Jonathan Doerer hasn't been himself in recent games, having missed a field goal in each of the last five games.

2. The return units are focused - This is a two-fold key. First, the front line of the return units cannot lose focus or be undisciplined. If they do you can bet Nick Saban will sneak in an onside kick or fake punt. Second, being able to steal yards - or better yet, points - against Alabama on special teams could be the spark the team needs early to get into this game.

3. No big mistakes - Notre Dame cannot afford to have a turnover, give up a long return or get caught off guard in this game. Any mistakes on special teams could be the difference in this game.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter