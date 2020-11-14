What To Look For: Notre Dame vs. Boston College

There are four things I'm looking for early for Notre Dame to know its ready to dominate against Boston College

The biggest concern for Notre Dame when it takes the field this afternoon really isn’t Boston College. If we’re being honest, outside of one position there is a huge gap in talent between the Fighting Irish and the Eagles.

If Notre Dame plays its game it will win, and likely win convincingly. The key for Notre Dame today, beyond specifics in execution, is being able to bounce back emotionally and mentally after its program-changing victory last week over Clemson.

We’ll know early on if Notre Dame is locked in and ready to move past last week’s big win. Here’s what I’m looking for early in this matchup to know if Notre Dame is ready to play to its potential:

1. High Energy

One of the telltale signs of an emotional letdown, or loss of focus, is a team that is playing without its normal energy level. An early bout of inconsistency of execution can quickly be overcome if the energy level is where it needs to be.

So early in the game I want to see the special teams flying down the field like it normally does, I want to see the defense showing fire before, during and after the snap and I want to see the offense being aggressive and playing with a little bit of tempo.

If the energy level is high the Irish will be okay.

2. Winning The Battle In The Trenches

Notre Dame should win this battle between the lines, but Boston College will battle hard. If Notre Dame isn’t locked in and playing with the same energy that got it to 7-0 we’ll see it in the trenches. Boston College is tough enough and well-coached enough to give even the most talented offensive and defensive line problems if it isn’t locked in.

If the Irish offense is locked in that will mean the line is giving quarterback Ian Book time to throw and pushing around Boston College in the run game. On defense, it will mean the front four is shutting down the BC run game, not giving up big plays and harassing quarterback Phil Jurkovec with some consistency.

3. Stay Aggressive

It’s not just players that can have an emotional let down after a huge win, coaches are susceptible to that as well. We should know early on if the coaches are focused on being aggressive and taking the fight to Boston College, or if they are playing conservatively and looking to just come away with the win, much like we saw against Georgia Tech.

The reason this matters is because if the coaches are not aggressive on game day it means they weren’t pushing their unit during the week, which can happen after an emotional win. If the coaches kept the pedal to the metal in practice, and kept the same level of accountability for the players and themselves, then I full expect them to come out against BC looking to put this game away early.

4. Limiting Big Mistakes

A defining characteristic of Notre Dame in 2020 is that it doesn’t beat itself. Even during stretches where the offense has scuffled or struggled to dominate to its potential, the unit didn’t make the big mistakes that can allow an inferior opponent to pull off an upset.

The same is true on defense; this is not a unit that is prone to the big mistakes that can change the look of a game. When opponents have beat Notre Dame for a big play, more often than not it’s due to them having to make a great play.

Simply put, Notre Dame makes opponents earn their yards and points, and earn their stops. If the Irish are locked in against BC we’ll see that happen again, and it will mean good things for the Irish.

