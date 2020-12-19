What To Look For: Notre Dame vs Clemson

What to look for in the ACC Championship game to know that Notre Dame is prepared to handle business against Clemson

The ACC Championship game is almost here, and Notre Dame enters the game with a tremendous opportunity in front of it. A win over Clemson and the Irish secure their first conference title in school history, and it would also lock up a College Football Playoff berth.

Beating Clemson for a second time is not going to be easy, and Notre Dame will have to be at its very best. That will need to start early, as the Irish must avoid the early swarm that Clemson has used to win so many games in the last half decade.

We'll know early on if Notre Dame is ready to handle its business. There are three things I'm looking for on both sides of the ball and two things on special teams that will tell me Notre Dame has a shot to get the job done.

OFFENSE

1. Offensive Line Is Controlling The Action - If Notre Dame is going to win this game it must not only win the battle in the trenches, it must dominate it. That means establishing the ground attack early and giving quarterback Ian Book time to throw the ball.

Clemson is going to heat Notre Dame up early and often, and the line must be on its game to be able to pick up those pressures and get back to playing cohesive football. If the line struggles the Irish offense won't be good enough to win the game. If the line comes out hot, plays sound football and pushes Clemson around the Irish will have a big day.

2. Tommy Rees Is Aggressive, Counter-Punching And Anticipating - Notre Dame must be aggressive against Clemson, and it must play better on offense than it did in the last matchup, when the Irish scored a touchdown on the first and final possessions of regulation, and that was it.

I want to see OC Tommy Rees come out and be aggressive early. That doesn't mean throwing bombs every play, but taking some shots is part of it. It means using play-action, moving Book around the pocket, using RPO's to create big plays and call a few plays that are meant to attack the Clemson pressure packages.

If Rees and the staff can anticipate what Clemson will do and also counter-punch effectively the offense can have a big day.

3. Ian Book Is Ready To Duel Trevor Lawrence - Book has been really, really good that last month. He needs to continue being that guy against Clemson. That means being accurate, making smart/quick decisions, being aggressive and being a playmaker.

DEFENSE

1. Irish Front Four Dominates Immediately - If Notre Dame is going to win the title, the same story needs to be written on both sides of the ball, and that is a narrative about the Fighting Irish controlling the action in the trenches.

Early on we need to see the Irish shutting down the Clemson run game with a strong push at the point of attack and penetrations that shut down running back Travis Etienne.

Dominating up front must also mean the line is putting pressure on quarterback Trevor Lawrence early and often. Once Lawrence gets into rhythm he'll be hard to stop. When defenses can get to Lawrence early and get hits on him, force him to speed up his reads, keep him from getting his feet set and throwing on time they can have success against him. When he gets comfortable it's game over.

2. Tackling Is Much Better Than Last Time - Notre Dame did a poor job tackling in the last matchup, and it allowed Clemson to get a few too many chunk plays. The Irish must tackle effectively in this game. That means tackling well in space, but it also means when you have a chance to bring down Lawrence and Etienne for losses you cannot miss.

3. Limit Big Plays - Tackling well will help limit big plays, but the Irish coverage players must also do a better job limiting the big plays down the field. Clemson had two plays of over 50 yards in the last game and had far too many gains of 20+ yards.

To win this game, the Irish must force Clemson to go the distance in a more methodical manner. If the back end and the linebackers limit the big plays it will give the front four an even better chance at impacting the game.

SPECIAL TEAMS

1. Jonathan Doerer Gets Back On Track - Placekicker Jonathan Doerer was huge in the first matchup, drilling five field goals. He's been off in recent weeks, and the Irish need to get him back on track as a place kicker and kickoff specialist.

2. Coverage Units Pin Clemson Deep - Make Clemson go long distances, win the field position battle, those are two keys to success for Notre Dame. The coverage units have been brilliant all season, and that must continue.

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter