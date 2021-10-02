What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs. Cincinnati

The defense for Notre Dame (4-0) has been on fire in recent games, and the unit will have to be at its best against the 7th-ranked Cincinnati Bearcats (3-0).

There are things I'm very curious to see early in the game that will tell me that the Irish defense is ready to play at a high level against the potent Cincinnati offense.

1. Is the defensive line on its game - Notre Dame's best unit is the defensive line, and if you want to win battles against Top 10 teams the best part of your own team has to be on its game. For Notre Dame's front four that means getting a push against the run (see below), using its athleticism to win battles and then getting after the quarterback (see below). When the defensive line is playing its best football it makes the linebackers and secondary much, much better.

2. Can the Irish shut down the run game - Step one for the defensive line is being stout against the run and forcing Cincinnati to be one-dimensional. I talked about this in my keys to the game, but we'll find out very early if the Irish are able to get this done. I want to see negative runs and stuffs for the Irish, I want to see Cincinnati struggling to get any push in the run game, I want to see the linebackers and defensive backs coming up and blowing up the runs and perimeter screens (see below). Notre Dame cannot allow any big plays early, especially in the run game.

3. Can they get after Desmond Ridder - The final step for the Irish front four is being able to harass Cincinnati QB Desmond Ridder early and often. It's a pretty simple point; if Ridder gets comfortable early and gets time to throw he'll rip Notre Dame apart, if Notre Dame harasses him early, gets him out of rhythm and gets his feet out of sync they will shut down the Cincinnati offense. We need to see it on early downs and on third down, and they need to be able to keep him in the pocket. Ridder hasn't run as much this season as he did last year, when he four games with at least 75 rushing yards (he went for 179 vs. SMU), and Notre Dame needs to make sure his legs don't become a factor in this game.

4. What is the plan to handle the quick throws - Cincinnati is going to try and get the ball out quickly early in the game. That serves three purposes. One, it allows Ridder to get into an early rhythm. Two, it protects the offense line against the potent Notre Dame pass rush. Three, it gets their playmakers into the game early and helps them thrive on early downs. They will do all this to set up shots down the field, and the quick game serves as an extension of the ground game. If Notre Dame can take away the screens and quick throws and force incompletions or short gains it will get Cincinnati off schedule and force more third and longs.

5. Are they playing sound and limiting big plays - This one is simple, Notre Dame cannot allow Cincinnati to get cheap yards or cheap scores. They need to force Cincinnati to go on long drives and move the ball snap after snap, something I don't think the Bearcats can do. The great equalizer are big plays, and Notre Dame has to avoid those, especially those that came early in the season as a result of players missing tackles or being assignment incorrect. That cannot happen in this game.

