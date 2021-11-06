What To Look For From The Notre Dame Defense vs Navy

Breaking down what I'll be looking for early to know the Notre Dame defense is ready to roll

Notre Dame (7-1) is set for its annual matchup against the Navy (2-6) triple option. From year to year we never really know what to expect from the Irish defense in this matchup. Some years the plan seems great and the Irish dominate, other years the Notre Dame defense struggles with the ever-changing option.

So what will we see in 2021? I have no idea, but I do know what I'm looking for early in the game to know if the Irish defense is ready to dominate.

1. Tackle, tackle, tackle - Look, it doesn't matter what the game plan is, if Notre Dame doesn't tackle today much, much better than it did against North Carolina last week, and better than what it has done most of the season it won't be able to stop Navy's option or designed runs between the tackles.

2. Is the front designed properly - I don't care if Notre Dame is in a three-down, four-down or even a five-up-front look against Navy. There are merits to each of those looks. The numbers up front aren't as important as how players are being utilized. I am curious to see how the box is set up against Navy, but more importantly I'm curious to see how Notre Dame attacks the option.

Do they try to and take the dive away with the interior linemen and the inside backers? I don't often love that look and prefer using edge players to also attack the fullback dive and then use the linebackers to scrape for the quarterback. You can't always do that, but I want to see that as part of the early game plan.

If they don't do that I'm curious to see how they attack the dive. The word attack is the key here, and that could be its own point, will Notre Dame attack or try and slow play the option? Hopefully they attack.

3. Are the safeties ready to have a big day? - Safeties DJ Brown and Houston Griffith are very, very important players for the Notre Dame defense today. Good safety play is an often overlooked aspect of defending the option but it's vital to success.

Not only do they have to tackle well, but a case could be made that the safeties are stressed by the option as much as any position. They have to play the alleys for the run and they have to help deal with the deep play-action shots/wheel routes. Safeties have to cover a lot of ground against Navy, and neither Brown nor Griffith is fast enough to recover if they get caught out of position.

Navy is going to attack them early, so how will they hold up?

4. Win on early downs - I discussed this in my keys to the game but it's definitely something I'm looking for early in this game. Is Notre Dame playing aggressive and executing on early downs. If they do the result will be early down negatives that are kryptonite to the Navy offense. Early down negatives and stuffs are an absolute must if Notre Dame is going to shut Navy down.

