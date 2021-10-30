What To Look For: Notre Dame Defense vs North Carolina

Breaking down the things I want to see early from the Notre Dame defense to know it came to play

The Notre Dame defense faces arguably its toughest test of the season tonight when it squares off against the inconsistent but very, very dangerous North Carolina offense. If Notre Dame has a good defensive plan and plays its game the Irish should be able to come out on top.

There are four things I'm looking for early in the game that will let me know that Notre Dame has come to play tonight against the Tar Heels.

1. Is the game plan aggressive or passive - I'm not sure if Notre Dame can beat North Carolina with the passive approach it used last week. Of course, I didn't think Notre Dame could hold USC to 16 points with that approach, so perhaps I'm wrong again. But North Carolina has more playmakers than USC, a far better quarterback, is naturally more balanced and doesn't sabotage itself the way USC does, and did last week.

An aggressive approach might result in more big plays for North Carolina, or it could result in the Irish defense being very disruptive, forcing negatives on early downs and forcing turnovers. North Carolina isn't good enough to outscore Notre Dame if those things are happening, which we saw last season.

2. Shut down the run - North Carolina wants to be balanced, and Notre Dame cannot allow that to happen. In the four games this season that North Carolina has rushed for at least 150 yards it has averaged 47 points per game and is 3-1. In the three games where the offense went for fewer than 150 yards on the ground it averaged 23.3 points per game and was 1-2.

The same story was true last season, when UNC went 0-3 in games it rushed for fewer than 150 yards and went 8-1 in games where it rushed for more than 150 yard.

If Notre Dame can shut down the run game early it should be able to figure out a way to keep North Carolina's points down.

3. Get in Howell's face - Another key is getting into quarterback Sam Howell's face. He's a very good college quarterback, and when he gets comfortable early in games and has time to throw he's scary good. Teams that have been successful keeping him from taking games over are able to pressure him.

If Notre Dame goes with a three-man front it could be hard to do so on the oh so important early downs. If Notre Dame is more aggressive, with either more four-man fronts or attacking more from the three-man fronts, it should be able to put enough pressure on Howell to keep him from getting into rhythm.

When Howell gets out of rhythm and gets pressured with consistency he'll start throwing more off his back foot, he'll rush his reads and throws, and his accuracy takes a big deep.

4. Tackle, tackle, tackle - Notre Dame absolutely must be on top of its tackling game against UNC, and that's true on all three levels.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter